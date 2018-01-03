Red Deer Entertainment Awards coming up Jan. 13th

There are plenty of categories this year, including ‘Promoter Of The Year’

The second annual Red Deer Entertainment Awards are slated to hit The Krossing stage on Jan. 13th.

Cocktails run from 8 to 9 p.m. with the ceremony set to begin at 9 p.m.

Tickets are available at The Krossing.

There are plenty of categories this year, including ‘Promoter Of The Year’ with nominees Quan Diep, Marc Goatley, Justin Shadows and Pete Christian.

The ‘Venue Recognition Award’ will be presented to Bo’s Bar & Stage for, “Providing the space, staff and safety for premium events to take place. It’s hard to argue that there is any other venue in town that brings in the top tier in performing arts, acts that you might regularly see on the big stage have been accessible up close and personal thanks to Bo’s Bar & Stage.”

The ‘Open Stage Award’ will be going to Pete & Dave of Supertrucker.

“Commitment and dedication to providing an open stage format, fostering growth and encouragement for aspiring entertainers. From Roosters to the Krossing, Pete and Dave have been an essential force in growing the live entertainment scene here in Red Deer.”

Also, nominees for ‘Artist/Group Of The Year’ include Travis Omen, Devin Cooper, Wiklund Vs. Wiklund, Charlie Jacobson, Balaclava and Boots & The Hoots.

‘New Group Of The Year’ nominees include Juke and The Pits.

‘Cover Band Of The Year’ nominees include 89, The Klamdaggers, Supertrucker, Slappy Pappy and Sharkpuncher.

‘Singer/Songwriter Of The Year’ nominees include Ryan Carnduff, Bradley Abel, Nathan Danser, Levi Cuss and Kayla Williams. The ‘Red Deer Achievement Award’ this year goes to Desiree Marshall and the ‘Red Deer Scene Award’ goes to Leah Beston. The ‘Comedy Achievement Award’ nominees include Zachary Landry, Neik Theelen and Vidi Epson.

The ‘Comedy Recognition Award’ this year goes to Heritage Lanes’ and the ‘Social Contribution Award’ goes to Ryan Marchant.

‘Music Videos of The Year’ nominees including The Pits (For Now Feel Better), Kayla Williams (One More Dose) and Ms Teaze (Good Enough).

In the ‘Tribute Show of the Year’ category, the nominees include 89 – Nevermind Nirvana; Funky Monks – Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Take The Tower Back – Rage Against The Machine.

For more information about the Red Deer Entertainment Awards, find them on facebook.

