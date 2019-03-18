Open call for musicians to play Ross Street patio parties summer concert series

The City of Red Deer is holding an open call for musicians from a variety of cultural backgrounds to take the stage on the Ross Street Patio this summer.

“After such a long, cold winter, I am sure we are all looking forward to savouring those warm summer nights on the Ross Street Patio” said Cynthia Pottinger, special events programmer. “We are excited to present some of our talented local musician and performing artists at such a vibrant downtown venue.”

Musicians are invited to apply for a performance opportunity at one of three Friday summer concerts scheduled for June 14, July 12th and Aug. 9th from 6 – 9 p.m. Submissions will be assessed based on quality and originality of performance as well as audience interaction and engagement. This call is open to all, although preference will be given to Red Deer and Red Deer County residents. All genres are encouraged to submit and there is no submission fee.

“We are looking for acts that engage the community as well as celebrate the spirit and multicultural heritage of Red Deer, and we look forward to all the talent that will be showcased during this summer concert series,” said Pottinger.

For more information or to download an application form, visit www.reddeer.ca/PatioParties. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 5th, 2019, at 4 p.m.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer