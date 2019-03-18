file photo

Open call for musicians to play Ross Street patio parties summer concert series

Deadline for submissions is April 5th at 4 p.m.

The City of Red Deer is holding an open call for musicians from a variety of cultural backgrounds to take the stage on the Ross Street Patio this summer.

“After such a long, cold winter, I am sure we are all looking forward to savouring those warm summer nights on the Ross Street Patio” said Cynthia Pottinger, special events programmer. “We are excited to present some of our talented local musician and performing artists at such a vibrant downtown venue.”

Musicians are invited to apply for a performance opportunity at one of three Friday summer concerts scheduled for June 14, July 12th and Aug. 9th from 6 – 9 p.m. Submissions will be assessed based on quality and originality of performance as well as audience interaction and engagement. This call is open to all, although preference will be given to Red Deer and Red Deer County residents. All genres are encouraged to submit and there is no submission fee.

“We are looking for acts that engage the community as well as celebrate the spirit and multicultural heritage of Red Deer, and we look forward to all the talent that will be showcased during this summer concert series,” said Pottinger.

For more information or to download an application form, visit www.reddeer.ca/PatioParties. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 5th, 2019, at 4 p.m.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

Previous story
CAT’s latest, Real Estate, fueled by strong performances

Just Posted

Local youngsters lend a helping hand to the Red Deer Hospital

First Steps and Beyond School students donate to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Red Deer RCMP arrest man during break and enter in progress

RCMP found two males in the parking garage attempting to steal a vehicle

Red Deer RCMP announce new Officer in Charge

Grobmeier has 26 years of service with the RCMP where he has moved through the ranks across Canada

CAT’s latest, Real Estate, fueled by strong performances

Shows run through to March 30th at the Black Knight Inn

Red Deer resident releases a set of inspiring new titles

Bev Burton excited to share her story via Create Your Calm Waters and Arise & Shine

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick retires in wake of SNC-Lavalin case

Jody Wilson-Raybould accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for the firm

Dutch tram shooting suspect arrested, say police

Police say three people were killed in the shooting Monday and five wounded

Canada extends Iraq and Ukraine military missions to 2021 and 2022

Extension is part of efforts to curb Russian aggression and to fight against Islamic militants

WestJet suspends 2019 financial guidance after Boeing 737 Max grounded

The company has 13 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft grounded by regulators after the Ethiopian crash

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

Utrecht police release photo of 37-year-old man born in Turkey who is ‘associated with the incident’

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Most Read