FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2014, file photo, Lil Jon arrives at the iHeart Radio Music Festival at The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Andrew Estey/Invision/AP, File)

Lil Jon supports Maroon 5 cancelling halftime press event

Some entertainers have said social injustice needs to be addressed during the Super Bowl

Lil Jon says he understands Maroon 5’s decision to cancel its news conference to discuss the band’s Super Bowl halftime performance with reporters.

Maroon 5, with frontman Adam Levine, was supposed to speak with the media Thursday to promote their Super Bowl 53 appearance, but decided to cancel and let their “show do the talking.”

“When you come in and just want to give a great show, but you got all of these other distractions, it’s like ‘Let’s not talk about it.’ Let’s deal with the show,” Lil Jon told The Associated Press after his performance at the Pepsi Brunch Party on Thursday. “Let people see the show. So, I get it.”

READ MORE: Entertainers address social injustice issues at Super Bowl

The event also honoured New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and featured a performance by Bryce Vine.

Maroon 5 did not give a reason for its decision to forgo the press conference, which most halftime acts have participated in. However, it comes as some entertainers have said social injustice needs to be addressed during the Super Bowl.

The band will be joined by Big Boi of Outkast and rapper Travis Scott at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick helped start a wave of protests by kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness to police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues.

“It just a lot going on around this Super Bowl, the music and halftime show, so maybe they just don’t want to deal with that and just want the people to see the show,” Jon told The Associated Press.

READ MORE: Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 in OT

Lil Jon will star in Pepsi’s Super Bowl commercial with Steve Carell and Cardi B. The Atlanta-based producer will also be one of the featured performers at NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s “Shaq’s Fun House” music event Friday including performances by Migos, Diplo and Tiesto.

He said he wants to represent his hometown city of Atlanta and show off his craft.

“This is my city,” he said. “I’m born and raised here. It’s an opportunity to come and see why we take so much pride in this city. This city is majority African-American. Black mayor, black police chief. With the Super Bowl being here, we have to showcase our city.”

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Songstress POESY heads to Bo’s Feb. 14th
Next story
Canadian Screen Awards trying ‘different style of awards show’ with no host

Just Posted

Hundreds rally against Bighorn Park proposal in Red Deer

Rally calls for Bighorn Park consultation to start over

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

Songstress POESY heads to Bo’s Feb. 14th

POESY featured on Matthew Good’s ‘Solo Acoustic’ tour at Bo’s

Wheat Kings shut out Rebels

Red Deer failed to capitalize on chances with the puck, says Head Coach Brent Sutter

Family and friends remember bull rider Ty Pozzobon

Cowboy’s legacy lives on as we remember to ‘Live Like Ty’

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

MLA Jason Nixon speaks on province’s Bighorn Country proposal

The MLA suggests more discussion is needed related to the proposal and its future

RCMP investigate armed robbery

Man believed to have carried handgun

Search on after Alberta sledder falls through ice on Yukon lake

RCMP were notified that two of three men snowmobiling west of Faro had fallen through the ice

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Truck stolen, Stettler police investigate

Stettler police say vehicle taken for spin in fields, seek information

Autopsy scheduled to determine death of Maskwacis boy

Maskwacis RCMP continue to investigate the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Wednesday

Feds paid on high end for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

he government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan in August

Most Read