Ignition Theatre presents The Year of Magical Thinking

Performances run April 5th through April 14th at the Nickle Studio

Ignition Theatre is gearing up to present one of the most highly-anticipated productions in its accomplished history with The Year of Magical Thinking.

Penned by Joan Didion, the powerhouse one-woman show is based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, and stars Red Deer’s own Leslie Greentree in her stage debut.

Performances run April 5th through April 14th in the Nickle Studio, located in the Memorial Centre.

Curtain is 7:30 p.m. nightly. Tickets are $20/$25 and are available at www.ignitontheatre.ca and at the box office 30 minutes prior to curtain.

In this adaptation of her award-­winning memoir, Didion transforms the story of the sudden loss of her husband and their only daughter into a stunning one-­woman play.

“Honestly, it was my wife (and stage manager) Stephanie who encouraged me season after season to consider programming The Year of Magical Thinking,” explains Matt Grue, Ignition’s artistic director.

“I was drawn specifically to its tone and its approach to grief. In many ways it’s the antithesis to something like Tuesdays with Morrie. It is a play about grief, about family and about moving forward; but it isn’t present with swells of music or melodrama. It’s raw, honest and sincere.”

Of course, one-person plays bring about an array of unique challenges. “You have to have tremendous confidence in the actor and the text because you can’t, as a director, compensate with bells and whistles and other performances and ‘B plots’, et cetera.

“This play in particular is very ‘still’. Unlike other one-person shows I’ve tackled in the past, there is hardly any movement for almost two hours.

“That may seem like a ‘simple’ choice, but actually it is a very bold choice to allow the character and the text to tell the story without complicating it with unnecessary staging. So the work is exclusively about dissecting the text and poking and prodding the actor to explore deep layers of subtext, to make interesting choices and to really find ways into the world in a much more deliberate and intricate way than I might demand of an actor in a more traditional play.”

Pretty much from the get-go, Grue also knew precisely who he wanted in the starring role as well. He describes Greentree as a dear friend, a respected colleague, and, “The voice through which I heard every word each time I re-­visited this play.

“Only one problem: she is not an actress. Or should I say, wasn’t an actress.”

Not to worry.

Greentree, who is also an acclaimed and extremely gifted writer and poet, has met and exceeded any expectations with her raw talent and boldness.

“It was not lost on me what an enormous task it was to ask (Leslie) to trust in both myself and our company to helm an incredibly emotionally demanding one-­woman show, especially given the fact she had never taken to the stage in this capacity, or anything like it before,” he said. “I am so proud of her work, growth and strength in creating such a beautiful and dynamic performance.”

Over the years, Ignition Theatre has presented some of the most memorable theatre in Central Alberta including Tuesdays with Morrie, Deathtrap, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, It’s a Wonderful Life: The Live Radio Drama, My Name is Rachel Corrie and Bug among others.

“I could be wrong, but I think we’re the only company to tackle one-person shows in our region and I think that speaks to our commitment to bring diverse theatre to our audiences and, as always, I’m excited to share those experiences as we continue to cultivate our audience.

“I’m also excited for Leslie, who has been to the edge and back several times during an incredibly demanding process, and finally give her an audience. And to give the audience her beautiful performance.

“Leslie has actually never acted before. It’s a little wild to approach someone who has never acted before and ask them to star in an incredibly demanding one-woman show. But I’ve always gone with my gut, and each time I read the play, it was Leslie’s voice. I knew what the challenges would be, and there have been challenges, but it’s been incredible in ways I find difficult to describe to see someone grow the way she has.”

Previous story
Embattled band Hedley plays last show before hiatus

Just Posted

Red Deer student reflects on MLA for a Day

This year’s MLA for a Day attendees will be notified March 28th

Red Deer RCMP investigate mailbox break-ins

RCMP urge citizens to take steps to protect themselves from identity theft

Women of Excellence benefits from Red Deer Art Battle

Art Battle will feature 12 women battling it out in three rounds

Alberta’s famous raptor the focus on talk set for March 29th

Philip J. Currie is coming to Red Deer College as a guest speaker for the Red Deer River Naturalists

Eco-Living Fair brings sustainability home

ReThink Red Deer hosts 8th annual environmentally conscious event

Optimism shines bright at upbeat Juno Awards show in Vancouver

Gord Downie’s brother accepted a posthumous award for the singer

One night Wetaskiwin crime wave Mar. 24 from Maskwacis residents

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest four in break and enter, robbery, mischief and theft

Pets should be considered in cannabis bylaws, says vet

Dr. Lana Keating and her husband Tim warn recreational marijuana toxic in dogs

Rachel Notley celebrates court decision to not hear B.C.’s Trans Mountain appeal

B.C. had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

RCMP investigating break and enter into Winfield arena

Culprits damage building, steal considerable amount of valuables Mar. 24

Kenney: if elected, will repeal carbon tax within weeks

Jason Kenney says if elected, NDP carbon tax repealed summer of 2019

Alarm scares off burglars near Pigeon Lake

RCMP respond to residential alarm, find door damaged

Half Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear due to fires and climate change

A new study shows half of Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear by 2100 due to wildfires and climate change.

Liberals prepare big push on election reform bills

After more than two years riding the brakes on a raft of promised reforms to election laws, the Trudeau government is preparing to put the pedal to the metal

Most Read