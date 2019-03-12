‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

Batman is turning 80 this year, and Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy is coming back to select theatres to celebrate in high-resolution 70mm IMAX.

Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said Tuesday the engagement will kick off in Los Angeles at Universal CityWalk on March 30 with back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Nolan will participate in a Q&A between the second and third films.

On April 13, the trilogy will screen in New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Indianapolis, where audiences can also see footage from Nolan’s Q&A.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. Pacific.

The caped crusader first appeared in the comics in 1939.

READ MORE: Batman TV series star Adam West dies at 88

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Players presents ‘Mixed Nuts’ on March 23rd

Just Posted

Women’s March participant speaks out about alleged rude comment made by Yellow Vest protester

Amber Maetche says ‘rope ‘em and grope ‘em’ comment is not okay by today’s standards

Red Deer University students learn how boxing can help improve the lifestyle of those with Parkinson’s

Boxing gym helping to reverse, reduce and delay the symptoms of serious nervous system disorder

Agencies come together to host ‘Community – The Power of One’

The annual event runs March 23rd at the Welikoklad Event Centre

Annual Red Deer Public Schools Ski Loppet takes place at River Bend Golf Course

About 500 students raced a three-and five-kilometre course

Red Deer Players presents ‘Mixed Nuts’ on March 23rd

Comedy/music evening includes launch of communty arts scholarship

Annual Red Deer Public Schools Ski Loppet takes place at River Bend Golf Course

About 500 students raced a three-and five-kilometre course

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

The accident raised concerns over parallels to a crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October

Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

The 1969 law enshrined Canadians’ right to receive federal services in English or French

OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development oversees a global anti-bribery convention

Most Read