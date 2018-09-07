CFR45 announces Meghan Patrick as Cabaret headliner

Meghan Patrick has been announced as the CFR45 Cabaret headliner for Nov. 1st at Westerner Park.

It’s been an incredible couple of years for the Bowmanville native in terms of radio play, live shows and awards ceremonies. Her debut album Grace and Grit, sprouted four Top 20 singles including her stirring duet with Joe Nichols on the Top 10 hit Still Loving You. In concert, she’s performed with superstars like Lady Antebellum, Dwight Yoakam, Kip Moore and Martina McBride, peaking with a show-stopping duet with Keith Urban at the Timmins Stars & Thunder Festival. She topped things off by winning Female Artist of the Year and Sirius XM Rising Star awards at the 2017 Canadian Country Music Awards.

The CFR has a long track record of celebrating the best Canadian entertainment and bringing it to Alberta, and this year will be no different. With six evenings of cabaret in the Parkland Pavilion, rodeo enthusiasts will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy what Canada has to offer!

Last week, it was announced that Emerson Drive and Lindsay Ell will also be headlining the Cabaret stage, and more announcements are coming in the next round of exciting cabaret acts.

To find out more about the CFR45 Cabaret and purchase tickets, please visit https://www.ticketsalberta.com/event/cfr-red-deer/

-Submitted by Westerner Park