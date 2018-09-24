Celebrate ‘Alberta Culture Days’ here in Red Deer

There will be much to explore throughout the City this weekend with the annual Alberta Culture Heritage Days set for Sept. 28th-30th.

On Friday, it’s the ‘Welcome to our World of Arts and Culture at C.A.R.E.’ from noon – 6 p.m. in the Maple Room at the Immigrant Centre, ground floor (5000 – Gaetz Avenue).

This multicultural event will be interactive, intergenerational and family-friendly, and it’s running in collaboration with Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association and the Red Deer Native Friendship Centre.

Also on Friday it’s ‘Live at The Hub’ featuring musician Justine Vandergrift from 1 to 3 p.m. Over at the Memorial Centre, check out what awaits audiences this season during CATena, put on by Central Alberta Theatre. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Delores Coghill of the Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society, said that Festival Hall will be humming with an array of events and activities including a celebration of dance, a cultural showcase, kids’ activities and more.

And speaking of Festival Hall, a new mural in the entryway to the facility, created by students from Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School, is an addition to the recently refurbished facility.

As mentioned, Coghill said a number of events are planned by the Society to coincide with Alberta Culture Days.

The events will also run in tandem with an afternoon concert by Canadian family entertainer Fred Penner, which runs Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the adjacent Memorial Centre.

“The Central Alberta Retired Teachers Association will be there with some of their artists. A few of them will be set up, along with some local artists also having some works on display.

“We also have Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association there, and they will have food there, too.”

Coghill said folks will already be onsite shopping at the weekly Farmers’ Market on Saturday, so they can easily check out what’s going on in Festival Hall, too.

Other highlights of the weekend include a visit with author and illustrator Ruth Ohi on Saturday at the Red Deer Public Library downtown branch. Ohi is described as a successful Canadian author and illustrator of children’s picture books.

“We are beyond delighted to have such a popular author, talented illustrator and all around great person to be our special event for the Olson Memorial Celebration of Books this year,” said Red Deer Public Library Youth Services Coordinator Deb Isbister.

The public are invited to meet Ohi at two events – a Saturday morning storytime at 11 a.m., and unique to this year’s tour, an afternoon youth workshop at 2 p.m. intended to get kids Grade 3 and up interested in the craft of writing and illustrating children’s books.

Also, at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery, folks can check out ‘Magnificent Saturday Presents: Leaves of Peace,’ which is a drop-in family art session kicking off at 1 p.m.

There is also a ‘Behind Closed Doors Collections Tour’ set to start at 1 p.m. as well. The nearby Norwegian Laft Hus will be open as well from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early on Saturday, drop by the Ross Street Patio for a ‘Musical Pancake Breakfast’ from 10 a.m. to noon. The FASD Network and Friends of The Hub on Ross are serving up the meal.

Also at The Hub on Saturday will be free presentations of Aladdin and the T.T.T. – A Pantomime at 1 and 3:30 p.m.

Another highlight at The Hub will be ‘BeadsBecause – The Ross Street Jewelry Project.

Artisans can purchase beads and shoppers can peruse locally made jewellery and up-cycled jewelry for sale, with the funds going to support the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation.

Rounding out the weekend are the Garlic City Market Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Piper Creek Project, which is located past the landfill on 40th Ave. on the east side.

There will also be a Metis presentation by Dr. Doris Jeanne MacKinnon at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery from 2 to 4 p.m.