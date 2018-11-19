Central Alberta Theatre’s latest dinner theatre, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) runs through to Dec. 15th at the Black Knight Inn. photo submitted

CAT cast shines in latest dinner theatre offering

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) fueled by clever script

Central Alberta Theatre’s latest dinner theatre, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) is an absolutely unique, brisk and engaging kick-off to the holiday season.

The production runs through to Dec. 15th at the Black Knight Inn with dinner at 6 p.m. and the show to follow.

First off, the cast of three (Blaine Newton, Isaac Rice and Erick Wilkinson) does a terrific job with the extremely clever material, which was penned by Michael Carleton, James Fitzgerald and John K. Alcverez.

Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture and every carol ever sung.

Squeezing so many snippets, glimpses and looks at so many popular shows, tunes, traditions and such makes for a very fast-paced show, and as mentioned, the cast is up to the task.

Of the three, Newton shines the brightest.

There is pretty much nothing this very talented man can’t do – he takes on varying personas with ease. His expressions are always a blast to watch, and his energy is just unstoppable.

As an experienced actor, he also brings a depth and richness to his role – he’s the character who really wants to present the traditional story of A Christmas Carol to the audience, but lands in the middle of a madcap mash-up of holiday stories.

I just can’t say enough about his performance – he breathes life into every single scene he’s in; a charming scene-stealer from start to finish. There is also no doubt that show leaves lots of room for improv – something the trio clearly each are naturally gifted at tackling.

Wilkinson and Rice are indeed very talented young men with clear insight into what fires up a comic performance, although there was, on the night I saw the show, a bit of tentativeness on their parts to really ‘dive’ in to their roles at certain points of the show.

But the potential is clearly there as this is only the beginning of the show’s run – both have keen senses of comic timing that really serve them well. They just need to be a tad louder and ‘bigger’ in their roles as they play off a powerhouse like Newton.

Ultimately, director Paul Sutherland has crafted a sleek, appealing and enjoyable show. Sutherland is a powerful and intensely talented actor in his own right, so it’s fascinating to see his touch on this popular production. There is no doubt his own extensive experience helped bring much inspiration to the actors as the production took shape.

Audiences will get a kick out of seeing such a rapid flurry of popular Christmas shows, movies, plays, traditions – you name it.

There’s everything from a look at Charlie Brown’s classic Christmas special to other holiday staples like the movie It’s a Wonderful Life and of course A Christmas Carol itself. References to pop culture abound, with audiences continually reminded of things that have been an intrinsic part of the holidays for ages.

Sometimes the stories are intertwined, sometimes they are ‘altered’ with snappy results.

There’s even a point where the guys belt out an array of carols that have been seamlessly arranged.

Credit of course has to go to the trio who penned the script. It’s lots of fun and really, as mentioned, incredibly unique. I’ve never seen anything like it – ever. Congratulations to all involved on a really enjoyable evening that not only got the laughs but also tapped into a wealth of memories of what makes the Christmas season such a memorable and special time of year.

The play does come with a recommendation that it’s suitable for those 14 and up.

For tickets, visit www.tickets.blackknightinn.ca.

Previous story
Local singer/songwriter Ryan Langlois lands in Project WILD’s top three

Just Posted

The Gaetz Avenue bridge is officially open to traffic

After over two years Red Deerians will have an easier commute

Local singer/songwriter Ryan Langlois lands in Project WILD’s top three

Popular artist could land as much as $100,000 for his dream recording project

Festival of Trees celebrates the season while supporting a tremendous cause

The 25th annual Festival of Trees opens Nov. 21st

Oh What a Night! celebrates iconic American legends

Frankie Valli and Andy Williams honoured during Red Deer show

WATCH: Hundreds come out to annual Red Deer Lights the Night

Celebration featured lighting of City Hall Park and Red Deer’s Christmas Tree

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Calgary bobsled death inquiry recommends infrared technology, safety audits

A judge found the deaths of 17-year-old twins Evan and Jordan Caldwell were accidental and caused by blunt-force head and neck trauma

Wetaskiwin RCMP searching for owner of missing urn

Police say the small blue urn, with label ‘BAIER’ at the bottom, was handed in recently

Examine ‘monstrous’ allegations of forced sterilization of Indigenous women: NDP

The issue of forced sterilizations will also be raised at the UN Committee Against Torture

Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the union isn’t holding rotating strikes to harm the public

Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

More than half of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

Rimbey council holds open house before passing cannabis smoking bylaw

Rimbey town council talk to the public regarding cannabis

Calgary Stampeders back to Grey Cup with 22-14 win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Calgary was favoured to win the 2017 and 2016 Grey Cups, but lost to the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks respectively.

Most Read