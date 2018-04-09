Canadian rockers The Wild! include Red Deer on current tour

Canadian rockers The Wild! have been sharing a new single titled Another Bottle as a sample of fresh sounds fans will hear as they rock stages worldwide this year.

The guys play Bo’s April 10th.

Earlier this year, the band also debuted a brand-new video for the single Best In The West.

Directed by long-time band collaborator Stuey Kubrick, this is the third music video they have released from their latest LP Wild At Heart.

“An accurate depiction of life on a road with a band built on reckless abandon,” says frontman and guitarist Dylan Villain.

Rounding out the band are The Kid on guitars/backing vocals, Boozus on bass and vocals and drummer Reese Lightning.

The band will be headlining through Canada in April with The Lazys on a two-week trek aptly dubbed the Nothin’ But Another Bottle Canadian Tour 2018, before heading to the States.

The Wild! will then participate in this year’s Welcome to Rockville and Carolina Rebellion festivals.

Lastly, the band will head to Europe in June to support none other than Rose Tattoo for a set of dates before heading home for their next adventure.

“We are absolutely honored to support The Tatts on the European leg of their Blood Brothers Tour. Our band would not exist if it weren’t for bands like Rose Tattoo. Straight up. We have the utmost respect for these guys and cannot wait to play some rock’n’roll for all of you this summer in Europe. See you on the road!”

The Wild! released Wild At Heart last year via Entertainment One.

“This record is a big one for me. All of us, man. I can honestly sit here today and tell you that we made the best record we possibly could.”

Produced by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Airbourne, Aerosmith) at Armoury Studios in Vancouver, Wild At Heart is the follow-up to their debut EP GxDxWxB.