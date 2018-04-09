NO LIMITS - Canadian rock outlaws The Wild! head to Bo’s April 10th. photo submitted

Canadian rockers The Wild! include Red Deer on current tour

The guys play Bo’s April 10th

Canadian rockers The Wild! have been sharing a new single titled Another Bottle as a sample of fresh sounds fans will hear as they rock stages worldwide this year.

The guys play Bo’s April 10th.

Earlier this year, the band also debuted a brand-new video for the single Best In The West.

Directed by long-time band collaborator Stuey Kubrick, this is the third music video they have released from their latest LP Wild At Heart.

“An accurate depiction of life on a road with a band built on reckless abandon,” says frontman and guitarist Dylan Villain.

Rounding out the band are The Kid on guitars/backing vocals, Boozus on bass and vocals and drummer Reese Lightning.

The band will be headlining through Canada in April with The Lazys on a two-week trek aptly dubbed the Nothin’ But Another Bottle Canadian Tour 2018, before heading to the States.

The Wild! will then participate in this year’s Welcome to Rockville and Carolina Rebellion festivals.

Lastly, the band will head to Europe in June to support none other than Rose Tattoo for a set of dates before heading home for their next adventure.

“We are absolutely honored to support The Tatts on the European leg of their Blood Brothers Tour. Our band would not exist if it weren’t for bands like Rose Tattoo. Straight up. We have the utmost respect for these guys and cannot wait to play some rock’n’roll for all of you this summer in Europe. See you on the road!”

The Wild! released Wild At Heart last year via Entertainment One.

“This record is a big one for me. All of us, man. I can honestly sit here today and tell you that we made the best record we possibly could.”

Produced by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Airbourne, Aerosmith) at Armoury Studios in Vancouver, Wild At Heart is the follow-up to their debut EP GxDxWxB.

Previous story
Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

Just Posted

Lindsay Thurber High School presents Thurber’s Got Talent

Red Deer students will be showcasing their skills tonight

Elementary school teacher is Division finalist for ASBA Edwin Parr Award

Bronwyn Hawkes from Maryview School is Division finalist

Red Deer RCMP arrest suspect after mobile phone store break-in

Suspect stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise

Ticket lottery launched for the CFR in Red Deer

CFR runs Oct. 30th to Nov. 4th

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Dyed hair a factor in Humboldt bus crash victim mix-up

Government official says players all had blond dyed hair and similar builds

Humboldt crash hits home after B.C. hockey team’s close call

Humboldt “really could have been anybody” said the Princeton Posse’s coach

Pick-up stolen from Wetaskiwin’s Manluk Centre, 24 year old Maskwacis man charged

Wetaskiwin RCMP recover stolen pickup truck in Walmart parking lot

Gasoline price expert: It’s complicated

Michael Ervin says local pricing influenced by demand

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

Hockey sticks on porches across the country in tribute to Humboldt crash victims

Social media users leave hockey sticks on porches in tribute to Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby as retrial begins

A topless protester with “Women’s Lives Matters” charged at Bill Cosby Monday

Trump complains about “STUPID TRADE” with China

President Donald Trump complained yet again about “STUPID TRADE” with China

Most Read

  • Canadian rockers The Wild! include Red Deer on current tour

    The guys play Bo’s April 10th