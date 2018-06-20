SWEET SOUNDS - The Amundruds are one of several groups set to perform at this year’s Gospel Music Celebration, set to run in the ENMAX Centrium July 12th, 13th and 14th. photo submitted

Canada’s Gospel Music Celebration arrives July 12th-14th

Several bands to be featured at the popular annual event

Gospel music fans won’t want to miss the upcoming ‘Canada’s Gospel Music Celebration’ set to run at Westerner Park July 12th-14th in Red Deer.

Many of Gospel’s finest groups are set to perform, including the Booth Brothers, the Singing Hills, Young Street Vocal Band, Potter’s Clay, Double Portion, the Amundruds, Greater Vision and the Freedom Singers amongst others.

Evening concerts run from 6 to 11 p.m. each evening featuring different line-ups of the various artists.

According to their web site, for a quarter of a century, Greater Vision has, “Inspired audiences with their rich vocal blend and their effective ability to communicate the message of the Gospel.

“They have established a firm place at the pinnacle of Christian music, and have become the most awarded trio in the history of Gospel music.”

Gerald Wolfe, the group’s founder, serves as pianist and emcee.

Multi-award winning songwriter Rodney Griffin sings the lead part for the trio and Chris Allman, writer of the 2015 Song of the Year For All He’s Done sings tenor.

Jon Epley is the newest member of the group, having joined April of 2017 as the new baritone singer.

Greater Vision appears regularly on the InTouch television program hosted by Dr. Charles Stanley, as well as on the Gaither Gospel Series.

Wolfe also serves as a co-host on Bill Gaither’s syndicated Homecoming Radio Show, heard weekly on almost 3,000 radio stations around the world, as well as on satellite radio.

Greater Vision’s latest recording Still was produced by Wolfe and Trey Ivey, with orchestral arrangements by Ivey and Cody McVey.

More than 175 times every year, Greater Vision presents the Gospel, through music, in a way that has endeared them to audiences around the world.

Another featured group this year is the Amundruds.

Gary, Daryl, Sheri, Jessica and Willeke Amundrud all share a common desire to touch lives with their music, according to their web site.

“Their ability to communicate through song has made them a favorite in Gospel music today with their appearances at music festivals and concerts across North America. The group’s contagious energy spreads through entertaining performances bringing listeners their refreshing approach to well-known Gospel and contemporary Christian music songs as well as their own new material that is distinctly The Amundruds.

They have also received recognitions from the Gospel Music Association (GMA Canada), the Saskatchewan Country Music Association (SCMA – Canada), the Inspirational Country Music Association (ICM – USA), and the SGN Diamond Awards (USA).

Their latest CD, Sweetest Sound was named Country Album of the Year at this year’s GMA Covenant Awards.

Meanwhile, other highlights through the event include morning chapel at 9:30 a.m. in the Parkland Pavilion, a Showcase Spectacular featuring the Booth Brothers on July 13th at 1 p.m. in the Centrium and another Showcase Spectacular on July 14th at 1 p.m. in the Centrium featuring ‘A Tribute to Hymns’ with Gerald Wolfe and Friends.

Meanwhile, those interested in tickets for the Gospel Music Celebration can call 1-866-340-4450 or go online to www.ticketsalberta.com. For more about the event, check out www.gospelmusic.ca.

-Submitted by Canada’s Gospel Music Celebration

