Calgary singer Amy Bishop includes Red Deer on current tour

Few can nail the rich and compelling sensibilities of terrifically-written tunes quite like Calgary-based singer/songwriter Amy Bishop.

Presented by the Central Music Festival, Bishop and the Hopeless Sinners perform May 4th at the Elks Lodge. Showtime is 8 p.m.

Bishop explains how that in her family – pretty much from the get-go – a key means of entertainment came with singing.

Her dad being the church choir director also spurred along that favourite family activity, and over the years Bishop found herself with an increasingly powerful and compelling voice.

Performing at church as a soloist with the choir over the years also provided a means to get used to being in front of people, although truly feeling the no-holds-barred enthusiasm of an excited audience would come later down the road.

“I have memories of us singing around the house,” she recalled during a recent chat from her home in Calgary.

“People sometimes ask me, ‘When did you know you could sing?’ And my answer to that usually is, I never knew I couldn’t sing.

“It was just something we always did,” she said. “It just always came so naturally.”

Influences during those formative years ranged from The Mamas & the Papas to k.d. Lang.

“I once heard her voice described as a steel rod, and I thought, I want my voice to be like a steel rod – holding those notes and not wavering – just so strong. She became quite an inspiration to me.”

May Chapin Carpenter was another major influence. “Her writing is exceptional, and the way she sings just sounds so effortless. When she sings, it’s like she’s telling a story and you can’t help but be sucked right in.”

In time, within all the powerful influences, Bishop found her own compelling and electrifying style.

She also took some lessons during her high school years, but found her teacher was trying to steer her into the classical world. That wasn’t really what Bishop was aiming for, so she opted to drop the lessons and continue to explore different styles and genres until she really found her own voice.

A career really kind of evolved organically along with maintaining a balance with a full and active family life as well.

“My oldest son just turned 13, and when he was born I decided not to travel as much,” she explained. “I wanted to be present for those first steps and first words, so I decided to step back on the travel.”

Today, her youngest is eight, but she’s found the right balance to suit her between advancing her career while being there for her kids, which include three sons and two step-daughters.

It’s certainly been a rewarding season as well, seeing several projects recorded over the years and a growing fan base encouraging her every step of the way.

These days, Bishop and her band the Hopeless Sinners can be seen regularly performing Calgary’s Ironwood Stage and Grill, The Blues Can and anywhere where ‘great people gather to hear great music’, notes her web site.

Rounding out the band are bassist Lisa Jacobs, percussionist Luis Tovar and pianist Esteban Herrera.

Bishop, whose voice exudes a fascinating versatility, performed here in Red Deer at the Central Music Festival back in 2011 and 2012. She also recently appeared on CTV’s The Launch this past winter, garnering high praise from the music industry mentors on the show and exposing her talents to a national audience who responded by making her number one on the iTunes charts for awhile.

Her latest disc, AmyZing! was released in 2014, and she marked the launch of her latest single Love earlier this year as well.

In the meantime, she’s looking to release singles on a regular basis to help keep the momentum going.

She’s also hoping to include the single Love on a full-length collection down the road. And speaking of tunes, she loves the intricacies of the recording process and said the options that one can explore sonically are absolutely fascinating.

“I love building a song from where I have written it, which is just me and my guitar,” she said, adding that bringing the full band effect to a given tune is just downright delightful.

But performing ‘live’ is also where her heart is.

“When I am performing and fully engaged, I feel the most like myself. When I’m performing, I feel like I’m having an intimate conversation with everyone in the room.

“There are those moments when it feels like the perfect life.”

For tickets and further information, check out www.centralmusicfest.com.

