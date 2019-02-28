Bradley Cooper duet was acting, not love: Lady Gaga

‘Yes, people saw love and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see.’

It was acting, not love, when Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sang a duet Sunday at the 91st Academy Awards.

Gaga discussed the emotional performance of “Shallow” from their film “A Star Is Born” during an appearance Wednesday on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live .” The duet led online posters to say the stars are in love.

The artist rolled her eyes and called social media “the toilet of the internet,” saying it has hurt pop culture.

Gaga said, “Yes, people saw love and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see.”

Gaga says it was a love song in a love story and they had “worked all week on that performance.”

She said, “I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!

Gaga brought her Oscar for “Shallow” to the show.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Encore run of ‘A Star Is Born’ features more footage, songs

Just Posted

Innisfail RCMP catch males with stolen vehicle

Three male occupants arrested after stolen vehicle found in the ditch

Red Deer holding its first annual Women’s March next month

March aims to raise awareness of the importance of an inclusive community

Team Alberta earns 17 medals in biggest day to date at Games

Alberta now sits in third place of the medal standings with 81 medals

Blackfalds RCMP investigate suspicious death

Police have taken an adult female into custody

Red Deer students don pink shirts to fight bullying

Pink Shirt Day theme this year is stopping online bullying and promoting kindness

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Trudeau said he will review Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before deciding whether she can remain in the Liberal caucus

Notley says new energy assessment bill conflicts with purchase of pipeline

Premier says the bill needs major amendments including setting harder limits on the time it can take to do a review

Five things we learned from Wilson-Raybould at the justice committee

Wilson-Raybould provided a detailed accounting of meetings and phone calls on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Family warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party

*WARNING*: This story contains graphic images of a dog bite

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

The deal will allow American Express membership rewards customers in Canada

Edmonton police charge man in 2016 death of an infant

Darren Gagnon, who is 29, turned himself in to RCMP in Grand Forks

Most Read