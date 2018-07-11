Country comes to the city for Westerner Days

Lots to see and do at next week’s Westerner Days

Get the cowboy boots ready for next week as Westerner Days comes to Red Deer July 18-22.

The city will be in full swing next week with lots to do for the whole family.

This year’s theme is Buckle-Up, Let’s Go, which has Red Deer returning to its western roots. Each year Westerner Park has a different theme, and this year it’s all about country. With the Calgary Stampede in full swing, it’s neat to see Red Deer showing off its western roots right here in the city.

Going with that country way of thinking, Westerner Days will include two nights of country music on their Main Stage lineup —kicking things off in country style on the entertainment side is Aaron Pritchett, Aaron Goodvin and Alecia Aichelle. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with performances opening at 8:00 p.m.

On July 20th, more country music is headed to the stage with The Washboard Union and River Town Saints set to perform.

Other performances include Lee Aaron, Helix, Virginia to Vegas, Dear Rouge, Iron Buffalo and more.

Ben Antifaiff, chief executive officer and general manager at Westerner Park said it’s the most entertainment they’ve had on the Main Stage.

And that’s not all.

Visitors will get the chance to take in some chuckwagon action, as the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships is back in action, with races at 6 p.m. daily and 2 p.m. on Sunday, the final day.

There will also be the Alberta Professional Chuckwagon & Chariot Association Charity Races to take in on the Friday to Saturday from 5 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Favourites of the week are the Grub Hub and the Midway, with delicious foods for all and rides for the thrill seekers and those who just want to enjoy the scenery.

If that’s not enough to suit your fancy, there’s a lot more on the table including Cosmo’s Petting Zoo, Xtreme Cowboy Competition, The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show, Safari Jeff and more.

Kicking it all off is the Westerner Days Parade on July 18th at 9:30 a.m. with businesses and members of the community coming out to participate.

So ‘Buckle-Up’, put those cowboy boots on and get ready for an action-packed week of entertainment, food and more.

Previous story
Remembering those who served a community

Just Posted

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday – July 11th

Tune into our recap of all news Red Deer

Ryon Holmedal to take audiences on a rich ‘immersive audio/visual’ experience

Performance runs July 26th at The Krossing with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Council approves microbrewery for Johnstone Drive

Microbreweries are an emerging industry in Red Deer

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

Bucs’ manhandle St. Albert to take second in AFL

56-8 win puts Bucs’ right behind Ft. Mac in AFL standings

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Trudeau and Trump share concern about a proposed Russian pipeline

Canada, U.S. express concern at NATO over Russian pipeline into Germany

Croatia in World Cup final for 1st time, beats England 2-1

Croatia, the first team in 28 years to come from behind to win a World Cup semifinal match, will play France

$500K can buy you a lot or a little space in Canada: report

Average national home price will not buy three bedrooms in half of Canada’s 50 largest cities.

Trudeau and Trump have informal meeting on trade at NATO summit

Conversation was on the margins of the NATO summit in Brussels including efforts to revise the NAFTA

Most Read

  • Country comes to the city for Westerner Days

    Lots to see and do at next week’s Westerner Days