Country comes to the city for Westerner Days

Lots to see and do at next week’s Westerner Days

Get the cowboy boots ready for next week as Westerner Days comes to Red Deer July 18-22.

The city will be in full swing next week with lots to do for the whole family.

This year’s theme is Buckle-Up, Let’s Go, which has Red Deer returning to its western roots. Each year Westerner Park has a different theme, and this year it’s all about country. With the Calgary Stampede in full swing, it’s neat to see Red Deer showing off its western roots right here in the city.

Going with that country way of thinking, Westerner Days will include two nights of country music on their Main Stage lineup —kicking things off in country style on the entertainment side is Aaron Pritchett, Aaron Goodvin and Alecia Aichelle. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with performances opening at 8:00 p.m.

On July 20th, more country music is headed to the stage with The Washboard Union and River Town Saints set to perform.

Other performances include Lee Aaron, Helix, Virginia to Vegas, Dear Rouge, Iron Buffalo and more.

Ben Antifaiff, chief executive officer and general manager at Westerner Park said it’s the most entertainment they’ve had on the Main Stage.

And that’s not all.

Visitors will get the chance to take in some chuckwagon action, as the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships is back in action, with races at 6 p.m. daily and 2 p.m. on Sunday, the final day.

There will also be the Alberta Professional Chuckwagon & Chariot Association Charity Races to take in on the Friday to Saturday from 5 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Favourites of the week are the Grub Hub and the Midway, with delicious foods for all and rides for the thrill seekers and those who just want to enjoy the scenery.

If that’s not enough to suit your fancy, there’s a lot more on the table including Cosmo’s Petting Zoo, Xtreme Cowboy Competition, The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show, Safari Jeff and more.

Kicking it all off is the Westerner Days Parade on July 18th at 9:30 a.m. with businesses and members of the community coming out to participate.

So ‘Buckle-Up’, put those cowboy boots on and get ready for an action-packed week of entertainment, food and more.