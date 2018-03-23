WATCH: Student for a Day at Red Deer College

FUTURE COLLEGE STUDENTS - Prospective students watch as RDC theatre students perform their work in progress in a theatre class during Student for the Day tours at the College on March 23rd. Michelle Falk/Red Deer Express

Red Deer College hosted prospective students to the faculty of fine arts during a Student for a Day event on March 23rd.

“It’s just so invaluable to them to actually become part of the College through this experience—part of what we try to do is build that connection with prospective students before they even arrive here,” said Trish Knight, registrar at RDC.

Students were invited to attend classes in the department, including visual and performing arts programs.

“Most of our programs at Red Deer College offer Stuent for a Day,” said Knight.

The tours are scheduled for set times but Knight said the best thing to do if you’re interested in checking out the College is to contact the academic advisor to get something set up.