WATCH: Red Deer Airport’s Boot Scootin BBQ supports great cause

The Red Deer Regional Airport is once again getting in the Westerner Days spirit.

“Today is our seventh annual Boot Scootin Barbecue in support of Westerner Days and the Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre,” CEO Graham Ingham said. “We put it on because we want to participate in Westerner Days and at the same time, raise some money for Aspire and take some time to get together with people in the community to talk about the Airport.”

Ingham is pleased that the Airport is able to support an organization like Aspire.

“It is a fantastic organization. The work they do for the kids is absolutely amazing and you can’t help but do what you can do to help such a great group of people,” he said.

Last year, the barbecue raised over $3,000 and Ingham is hoping to grow on that number.

“This year we are hoping to raise just over $4,000. That is a 33 per cent increase, but we are hoping we can do it,” he said.

Over the seven years, the barbecue has seen more and more visitors.

“We are not only getting people from the immediate community of Red Deer and Red Deer County, we are also starting to see people from other parts of Central Alberta too. It is definitely growing,” he said.

