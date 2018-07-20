AIRPORT BBQ - The Red Deer Regional Airport held their 7th annual Boot Scootin Barbecue to help celebrate Westerner Days. Proceeds of the event went towards the Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

WATCH: Red Deer Airport’s Boot Scootin BBQ supports great cause

Airport hopes to donate $4,000+ to Aspire Special Needs

The Red Deer Regional Airport is once again getting in the Westerner Days spirit.

“Today is our seventh annual Boot Scootin Barbecue in support of Westerner Days and the Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre,” CEO Graham Ingham said. “We put it on because we want to participate in Westerner Days and at the same time, raise some money for Aspire and take some time to get together with people in the community to talk about the Airport.”

Ingham is pleased that the Airport is able to support an organization like Aspire.

“It is a fantastic organization. The work they do for the kids is absolutely amazing and you can’t help but do what you can do to help such a great group of people,” he said.

Last year, the barbecue raised over $3,000 and Ingham is hoping to grow on that number.

“This year we are hoping to raise just over $4,000. That is a 33 per cent increase, but we are hoping we can do it,” he said.

Over the seven years, the barbecue has seen more and more visitors.

“We are not only getting people from the immediate community of Red Deer and Red Deer County, we are also starting to see people from other parts of Central Alberta too. It is definitely growing,” he said.

todd.vaughan@reddeerexpress.com

Previous story
Red Deer Express wins first place for best decorated car at Westerner Days Parade

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer Airport’s Boot Scootin BBQ supports great cause

Airport hopes to donate $4,000+ to Aspire Special Needs

Red Deer entrepreneur looks to end stigma of mental health

Unparalleled Sports Wear helps support Canadian Mental Health Association

WATCH: Red Deer welcomes goats for weed control

Almost 400 goats brought to Piper Creek Gardens to control Canada Thistle

WATCH: Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta hosts Barnyard Breakfast

FortisAlberta makes $10,000 donation to House operations

Innisfail RCMP charge woman in connection with seizure of eight dogs

Karin Adams, 46, of no fixed address faces dozen charges

WATCH: Tune into What’s Up Wednesday

An overview of the week’s news in Red Deer

Police to provide update on case against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

McArthur worked as a landscaper, allegedly concealed the remains of seven men in planters

Premiers to wrap up 2 days of meetings at New Brunswick seaside resort

Meetings held in the scenic seaside town of St. Andrews on Thursday focused on trade

Trump slams Federal Reserve rate hikes

Fed raised benchmark rate for a second time this year in June, and projects two more hikes to come

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

Canadian government threatens to retaliate if Trump imposes auto tariffs

U.S president had suggested that auto imports pose a national security risk to the U.S.

UPDATED: Airdrie man charged after Taser-like weapons seized

Canadian Border and Airdrie RCMP charged a man after an attempt to bring the weapons into Canada

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers join together to oppose federal carbon plan

Saskatchewan is already involved in a court case over the tax

Sylvan Lake is moving toward a greener town

The Town of Sylvan Lake is moving forward with a contract with Fogdog Energy

Most Read