This weekend is the Pioneer Days Festival at Sunnybrook Farm Museum. There’s lots to see for the whole family, including tractor pulls, threshing, homemade pie, children’s activities and more.

Pioneer Days runs Aug. 18th and 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. Parking is available at the Academy of Learning parking lot, immediately west of Sunnybrook Farm.