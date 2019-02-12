Two Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools students will be Games torchbearers

The two students applied in their home country of Kenya before arriving to Canada

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) is pleased to have two students participate as torchbearers in the 2019 Canada Winter Games. On Feb. 15th, Kalian and Kentice Odongo will run alongside Mayor Tara Veer and other dignitaries during the Torch Relay event before the Opening Ceremonies of the Canada Winter Games hosted by the City of Red Deer.

The students applied to be torchbearers in their home country of Kenya before arriving in Canada.

“It’s pretty cool to be part of this event now that we’re in Canada,” said Grade 10 student, Kentice Odongo of École Secondaire Notre Dame High School.

“I feel excited and inspired to be part of this event,” said Kalian Odongo, Grade 7 student at St. Francis of Assisi Middle School.

“What an amazing experience for Kalian! We are so excited for him and for this opportunity to be torchbearers for the Canada Winter Games. This is another example of the willingness and drive he has shown in growing as a young man since coming to Canada. We are very proud of him and his ability to represent the communities of St. Francis of Assisi Middle School and Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools,” said Principal, Gary Gylander of St. Francis of Assisi Middle School.

“We are so excited that Kentice has been chosen to be a torchbearer for the Canada Winter Games. She is an exceptional choice and will make both Notre Dame and Red Deer proud as her brother and her carry the torch on the final leg of its journey to the Opening Ceremony,” said Principal, Rose McQuay at École Secondaire Notre Dame High School.

-Submitted by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools