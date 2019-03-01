Secret Marathon 3K run/walk to take place in Red Deer

Last year over $8,000 was raised for ‘Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan’

On March 6th at 6:30 p.m. on the week of International Women’s Day, the second annual Secret Marathon 3K run/walk will be held at Running Room stores in 17 cities across Canada, including right here in Red Deer.

After filming a documentary in Afghanistan about that country’s first official marathon, Kate McKenzie and Martin Parnell were inspired to make a difference in their own country when they realized there are those in Canada who don’t feel safe to go for a run or walk at night.

Together with the Running Room and charity Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistanm they will launch The Secret Marathon 3K on the week of International Women’s Day.

“In Afghanistan we witnessed something really special,” said McKenzie.

“Women and men came together in solidarity under extremely difficult circumstances, to support the right that all humans should have to walk or run free of fear in their community.”

The Secret Marathon 3K run/walk, held on the week of International Women’s Day, celebrates everyone’s right to be free to run.

The Secret Marathon 3K will allow the story of Afghan girls and women running for freedom to be shared across Canada through the film which isscheduled to be released Fall 2019.

Last year’s event raised over $8,000 for Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan.

“The goal of The Secret Marathon 3K is to celebrate our right to be free to run and walk in our community. Many women both here in Canada and in Afghanistan don’t feel safe to run at night or alone and we want to change that by bringing our community together to celebrate everyone’s right to be free to run or walk in their community,” said McKenzie.

