Roughly one hundred Red Deer residents came out to a vigil at City Hall to mourn the 50 people killed in the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch New Zealand on March 15th.

Moving vigil held outside #RedDeer City Hall to mourn the 50 victims of the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/wW3l8v1C4W — Red Deer Express (@RedDeerExpress) March 17, 2019

