Red Deer Rockn’ Gem Show kicks off Wednesday runs until Sunday

World class gems and minerals have come to the Harvest Centre at Westerner Park.
The Red Deer Rockn’ Gem Show, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday, has a reputation for being one of the best in Canada.
It features gemstones, home décor, gemstone jewelry, loose facets, mineral specimens, fossils, crystals, beads, cabochons and gem and mineral-related pieces.
The Red Deer Gem & Mineral Show is organized and hosted by Silver Cove Ltd., a family owned company that started in 2007 by Melissa and Chris Robak in Alberta.