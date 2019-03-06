Red Deer Rockn’ Gem Show kicks off Wednesday runs until Sunday

Gem and mineral show is a hands-on, all ages event about rocks, minerals, fossils and more

Hailey Nordstrom, left, and Galen Pendleton check out the pink halite on Wednesday which Nordstrom says is very popular with her customers. She owns the online shop, Cave and Canyon. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

World class gems and minerals have come to the Harvest Centre at Westerner Park.

The Red Deer Rockn’ Gem Show, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday, has a reputation for being one of the best in Canada.

It features gemstones, home décor, gemstone jewelry, loose facets, mineral specimens, fossils, crystals, beads, cabochons and gem and mineral-related pieces.

The Red Deer Gem & Mineral Show is organized and hosted by Silver Cove Ltd., a family owned company that started in 2007 by Melissa and Chris Robak in Alberta.