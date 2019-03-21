The Red Deer Legion Pipe Band will perform April 5h at the Elks Lodge to fundraise for their trip to Scotland in 2020. photo submitted

Red Deer Legion Pipe Band celebrates National Tartan Day

The band is raising money for their trip to Scotland in 2020

First formed in 1948, the Red Deer Legion Pipe Band was originally formed as a girls band. The group now has a mix of both men and women, passionate about what they do.

Piper in the group Mark Strachan said the upcoming fundraiser is one of the big ones for the band as they are looking at heading to Scotland in 2020.

“What that does is it creates the heritage line. You’re keeping the Scottish tradition, the Highland tradition alive. We don’t let it go stagnant. Piping and drumming takes a lot of work,” he said.

The trip would be for two weeks as they would cover both Scotland and Ireland, performing throughout.

“The purpose of the Tartan Day is to give recognition to the tartan and every family either inherited a tartan or has their own tartan.”

Tartan Day is a day recognized across the country and usually takes place April 6th, but due to accommodation plans, it will take place April 5th in Red Deer at the Elks Lodge.

The audience will be able to watch the pipe band perform and the pipe quartet, along with special guests the Nova Scotiables, a band that plays a lot of east coast style tunes.

Strachan, who’s been involved in the pipe band for five years, said he likes the challenge of staying on top of the music.

“As you learn a set or tunes and you complete them then the pipe major says, ‘okay now we’re onto another set’.”

The group has had the opportunity to perform at some great events, including opening for the recent 2019 Canada Winter Games, which Strachan said was a great experience. They also take part in the Highland Games in Red Deer.

“You’re forever progressing and moving forward,” said Strachan about being a member of the pipe band.

The group currently has 14 pipers and approximately six to nine drummers, who all meet once a week on Tuesdays at the Elks Lodge.

Those interested in joining the group can visit http://www.reddeerlegionpipeband.com/

Tickets for the upcoming National Tartan Day concert are $25, which includes a light lunch. They can be purchased through any pipe band members or through Strachan himself at 403 304 0063.

Previous story
Local businessman and philanthropist Stewart Ford releases memoir

Just Posted

Red Deer Legion Pipe Band celebrates National Tartan Day

The band is raising money for their trip to Scotland in 2020

Sharon and Bram head to Red Deer on final tour

The duo is celebrating their 40th anniversary farewell tour

Parker Thompson makes a big splash to start the 2019 Road to Indy race season

Double victories in St. Petersburg indicate 2019 could be Thompson’s best season yet

NDP Leader Rachel Notley stops in Red Deer on campaign trail

Notley promises hospital expansion, cath lab, pipelines and energy industry expansion

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 38-year-old Christy Starling

Shewas last seen in Red Deer on March 9th

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

New Leger polls suggests federal Liberals lagging Conservatives

Overall, 31 per cent of respondents polled said they would vote for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals

Teen girl accused in plot to attack Kamloops school with weapons out on bail

Judge warned the girl she would be back in jail if she threatened to shoot anyone

Oil prices, Alberta election call cloud Stampede chuckwagon auction expectations

The top money bid last year came from Versatile Energy Services, Ltd.

Lacombe hosts 6th Invasive Species Council Conference at LMC

Council looks to protect native ecological environments in Alberta

Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains

Taxes can increase the cost of medical cannabis by as much as 25 per ceny

‘It has to send a message:’ Broncos families await sentencing for truck driver

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving and apologized in court

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Carbon tax, oil and gas investment dominate Day 2 of Alberta campaign

NDP pledges more oil and gas processing, UCP slams provincial and federal governments on carbon tax

Most Read