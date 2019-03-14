file photo

‘Leprechaun Joe’ is at it again!

Red Deer’s Joe Hittel plans to be the top fundraiser in Canada for Make-A-Wish Rope For Hope

Joe Hittel, who some may know as ‘Leprechaun Joe’, has big plans for this year’s Make-A-Wish Rope For Hope.

“This year I want to be number one (fundraiser) in Canada. That’s my goal,” said the 84-year-old in a recent chat.

He also hopes to grant two wishes to two kids.

Hittel took part in the annual event last year, rappelling down the Stantec Building and raising over $14,000 for Make-A-Wish Northern Alberta. That put him at raising the most funds in Northern Alberta and the second highest fundraiser in Canada. He also happened to make a little boy’s (Anakin) wish to go to Walt Disney World come true.

“When we had a gathering about a month or two afterwards I met the family and Anakin, it was a really emotional day,” said Hittel.

“That got to me when I realized what the money that my donors donated to me did.”

Hittel will be holding some silent auctions leading up to the event, which will be held July 27th, but is unsure on those dates at this moment.

Many can be nervous rappelling off the tallest building in Red Deer, however it didn’t phase Hittel.

“I wasn’t scared, I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Hittel said the hardest part was walking up the stairs from the 11th floor to the top as there are no elevators, wearing a heavy harness.

To donate to Hittel contact him at 403 872 0329 or donate online at http://makeawishca.donordrive.com/participant/JoeHittel

Make-A-Wish Rope for Hope will be taking place July 27th at the Stantec building to raise money to grant the wishes of children suffering from life-threatening medical conditions.

