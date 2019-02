This is the most the 10-year-old Red Deerian has raised so far

Feb. 22nd was a good day for 10-year-old Jayda Monilaws, who ended up raising $7,800.85 of cupcakes for the Central Alberta Humane Society.

This year was the sixth year Monilaws baked cupcakes for the Humane Society and it was the most she has raised yet.

In her first year, she raised $96.50 and every year her cupcake event has gotten bigger and bigger. Last year alone she raised $4,345.

One hundred percent of all proceeds raised go towards the Central Alberta Humane Society.