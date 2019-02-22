file photo

Jayda Monilaws is selling cupcakes again for Central Alberta Humane Society

The 10-year-old Red Deerian is selling cupcakes today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Save some room for dessert today. For the sixth year, 10-year-old Jayda Monilaws will be selling cupcakes to fundraise for the Central Alberta Humane Society.

In her first year, she raised $96.50 and every year it has gotten bigger and bigger. Last year alone she raised $4,345.

“We sell all the cupcakes and one hundred percent of the proceeds made from the cupcakes go directly to the Central Alberta Humane Society,” said Jayda’s mom Nicki.

This year is a little different as they are hosting their event right on site at the Society today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until they sell out of cupcakes, which they have every year.

“We are super grateful because this year we have nine other people helping us bake, which is huge because we only have one oven at home,” said Nicki.

Their stove runs non-stop for two days and it gets pretty hot in there – so hot that they even turned on the air conditioning one year.

“It’s a lot of cupcakes,” said Nicki with a laugh of how many they bake, adding that it works out to be thousands.

They also have a couple local business bakers who are taking care of the allergen-friendly versions like gluten-free and dairy-free cupcakes.

Flavours of the popular cupcakes range from lemon, oreo, chocolate, vanilla raspberry, praline crunch, s’mores, and many more.

Jayda said she wanted to do this event, “To help the community somehow and there wasn’t many options because of my age.”

She added that she also loves animals too.

Cupcakes are being sold today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Central Alberta Humane Society (4505 77 St.).

Previous story
Lacombe welcomes ‘Napalm Girl’ to discuss journey from hatred to forgiveness
Next story
Child advocacy centre raising funds through Dream Home Lottery

Just Posted

Jayda Monilaws is selling cupcakes again for Central Alberta Humane Society

The 10-year-old Red Deerian is selling cupcakes today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alberta was crowned champions in Wheelchair Basketball at Canada Winter Games

Ontario won silver while Quebec took home the bronze medal

Pride Days are Feb. 21st and 28th during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Events will be held at the 52 North Music + Cultural Festival

PHOTO: Meeting of the mayors

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer and Naheed Nenshi, mayor of Calgary enjoyed a meeting at the Winter Games Thursday.

Alberta to play for gold in wheelchair basketball

Action-packed first week of Canada Winter Games nearly a wrap

Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Child advocacy centre raising funds through Dream Home Lottery

The child advocacy centre in Red Deer uses its resources to help kids all over Central Alberta

Trudeau tells Canadians to listen to clerk in SNC-Lavalin matter

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick delivered a blunt assessment at the House of Commons justice

Mueller report looming, new attorney general in hot seat

Robert Mueller is required to produce a confidential report to pursue or decline prosecutions

B.C. woman shares story of abuse with church officials ahead of Vatican summit

Leona Huggins was the only Canadian in the gathering ahead of a historic summit at the Vatican

Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey misses Freestyle Skiing Big Air podium

Alberta’s Jake Sandstorm captured silver in the men Freestyle Skiing Big Air contest

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

Most Read