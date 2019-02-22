Jayda Monilaws is selling cupcakes again for Central Alberta Humane Society

The 10-year-old Red Deerian is selling cupcakes today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Save some room for dessert today. For the sixth year, 10-year-old Jayda Monilaws will be selling cupcakes to fundraise for the Central Alberta Humane Society.

In her first year, she raised $96.50 and every year it has gotten bigger and bigger. Last year alone she raised $4,345.

“We sell all the cupcakes and one hundred percent of the proceeds made from the cupcakes go directly to the Central Alberta Humane Society,” said Jayda’s mom Nicki.

This year is a little different as they are hosting their event right on site at the Society today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until they sell out of cupcakes, which they have every year.

“We are super grateful because this year we have nine other people helping us bake, which is huge because we only have one oven at home,” said Nicki.

Their stove runs non-stop for two days and it gets pretty hot in there – so hot that they even turned on the air conditioning one year.

“It’s a lot of cupcakes,” said Nicki with a laugh of how many they bake, adding that it works out to be thousands.

They also have a couple local business bakers who are taking care of the allergen-friendly versions like gluten-free and dairy-free cupcakes.

Flavours of the popular cupcakes range from lemon, oreo, chocolate, vanilla raspberry, praline crunch, s’mores, and many more.

Jayda said she wanted to do this event, “To help the community somehow and there wasn’t many options because of my age.”

She added that she also loves animals too.

Cupcakes are being sold today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Central Alberta Humane Society (4505 77 St.).