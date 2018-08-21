Photo Submitted

Central Alberta and beyond to benefit from the success of Gord Bamford’s event

Canadian country music star recording artist Gord Bamford raised a total of $469,720

Canadian country music star and Sony Music Canada recording artist Gord Bamford raised a total of $469,720 at the 11th Annual Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic in Alberta, Canada that took place on August 15th and 16th, 2018.

Artists Aaron Pritchett, Dallas Smith, Chad Brownlee, Tebey, and Bamford himself took the stage and entertained the 800 people who attended the sold-out private event in Red Deer, Alberta.

A crew of songwriters made their way from Nashville to share stories and songs from the trenches of the country music world. These included Buddy Owens, Galen Griffin, Brett Jones, Brice Long, and Duane Steele. Bamford attributes the event’s success to long-time supporters and sponsors, country music’s strong sense of community, a solid committee, and an enthusiastic group of volunteers. Alberta-based business

JEDCO Energy Services ame out as this year’s title sponsor.

Contributing to the fundraising total was an in-home dinner for eight prepared by Chef Corbin Tomaszeski in partnership with Delegat Canada and ETC Decor. There were multiple bidders for this package so Chef Corbin generously offered up three separate packages.

Artist Lewis Lavoie painted 2 beautiful paintings during the gala dinner and the paintings sold for $3,500 each. A Fleetwood MAC VIP Dinner Concert Experience for eight people went to a lucky group for $7,000.

Bidders also paid for the opportunity to have a celebrity join their golf team the following day. The list included, members of the hockey world Mark Recchi, Theo Fleury, Marty McSorley, Curtis Glencross, Craig Simpson and Rob Brown. Olympians Brad Gushue and Melissa Hollingsworth were also among the athletes who donated their time and golf skills to the cause.

“This event is a testament to the way Albertans pull together to support their communities. It’s been 11 years of building tremendous friendships with sponsors, attendees, and the great people that operate these important charities. It’s a real pleasure to be able to support such a long list of worthy recipients,” said Bamford.

Monies from this event are the main source of fundraising for The Gord Bamford Charitable Foundation and are delivered to a variety of youth-centered charities across the country.

Charities that came to the event to receive their cheques included MusiCounts, Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Lacombe & District, Make-A-Wish Foundation, The Sutter Fund, Hockey Alberta Foundation, Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre, Central Alberta Buccaneers Football Club, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, RDC College – Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre, Blackfalds Wranglers, Robbie Dean Family Counseling Centre, Central Alberta Ringette, and Creative Kids Saskatchewan.

-Submitted by the Gord Bamford Foundation

 

Photo Submitted

Previous story
UPDATED: Gord Bamford Foundation Charity Gala brings the stars to Central Alberta

Just Posted

Central Alberta and beyond to benefit from the success of Gord Bamford’s event

Canadian country music star recording artist Gord Bamford raised a total of $469,720

City council passes first reading of public consumption of cannabis bylaw

Bylaw returns to council for second and third reading Sept. 4th

Lacombe, Red Deer and Ponoka counties launch agricultural plastics recycling program

The three counties signed an agreement with Merlin Plastics

Fire ban still in effect for Red Deer

Ban will remain in effect until conditions change

The 7th annual Glencross Invitational Charity Roughstock event on Aug. 24th

Red Deer event will feature some of the best in bull, bronc, bareback and stock

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program

The deal would acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc

Microsoft uncovers more Russian attacks ahead of midterms

Evidence found of Russian hacking attempts targeting U.S. political groups

Animal crackers break free from their cages

PETA pressures Mondelez International to show animals roaming in their natural habitats

U.S. man admits slaying wife, blames her for daughters’ deaths

A 33-year-old Denver man is facing three first-degree murder charges

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha as pilgrims conduct hajj rites

More than 2 million pilgrims carry out the final rites of the hajj in Saudi Arabia

Kids, seniors at risk as smoke from distant fires hangs over parts of B.C.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control says children’s lungs don’t fully develop until about age 10

New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line

Anti-poverty strategy will aim for 50 per cent cut in low-income rates: source

Liberals scrap lottery system for reuniting immigrants with their parents

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

Most Read

  • Central Alberta and beyond to benefit from the success of Gord Bamford’s event

    Canadian country music star recording artist Gord Bamford raised a total of $469,720