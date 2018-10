Show features more than 300 tables covered in vintage goods

The collection at the Carswell Collectibles and Antiques shop. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

The first day of the annual Christmas Antique, Vintage and Retro Show and Sale was bustling with visitors at Westerner Park.

The event is in its 28th year and features more than 300 tables with roughly 100 antique and vintage shops. This includes antique and retro furniture and collectibles.

The celebration of everything vintage takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Stocksmens Pavilion.