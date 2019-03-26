Winners makes a Grand Opening at Parkland Mall Tuesday

Eager shoppers lined up outside the new Winners outlet in Parkland Mall for its Grand Opening Tuesday morning.

The Winners will be the second chain store offering brand name clothing, footwear, bedding, furniture, jewelry and beauty products in Red Deer. The first Winners is located in Red Deer South.

The new store will be good for the economy, according to Red Deer-North NDP MLA Kim Schreiner.

“The businesses that I have spoken to are just excited that there is going to be a draw into the mall. It’s a huge boost for Red Deer North. We’ve for a very long time had empty spaces in the mall and being able to fill those spaces up and bring businesses to the North — it’s wonderful. It’s a wonderful day for Red Deer.

“It’s where so many of my friends and family love to shop at and now we just don’t have to travel to the South for it. We have it right here. It’s a brand new store. It looks beautiful and I am so happy to be able to congratulate all the new employees. It’s putting a lot more Central Albertans to work, so I’m very happy about that.”

She said as far as she knows she said she hasn’t heard concern from businesses that the large corporation will take business away from local stores.

City Coun. Frank Wong said the Winners is filling the empty spot left by the Safeway that closed in 2014 as part of a restructuring.

“Winners is a successful business so we’re more than happy to see them locate here. I said to the staff, I am as happy as anyone. Hopefully, it will spur more tenants to come to the mall.”

Winners shopper Logan Morrical was one of those people hoping to be the first 100 to receive a $10 gift certificate. He said he is from the south and likes having a different option to shop.

“I really like the South Winners and go there quite often so I was really excited to hear there will be a different option,” he said.

“I think the men’s section in the other one is quite a bit bigger, but it’s still pretty good.”