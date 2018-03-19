Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie is at the centre of an international scandal that allegedly helped the Trump campaign capitalize politically from private Facebook information. (The Canadian Press)

Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info

The federal privacy watchdog says he’s concerned about the possibility that the personal information of Facebook users was harvested for political purposes.

Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien says his office will contact Facebook to find out whether the personal information of Canadians was affected by a major data leak involving the global social media platform.

A Canadian data expert named Christopher Wylie has exposed the breach in media interviews, saying he helped found a data analytics company that helped the Trump campaign capitalize politically on private Facebook information.

READ MORE: Canadian internet users looking more beyond Google and Facebook, report says

In a statement today, Therrien says his office has also offered to assist an investigation into the matter already launched by the U.K. information commissioner’s office.

Therrien says his ultimate goal is to ensure that the privacy rights of Canadian Facebook users are protected.

Reports by The New York Times and The Observer of London say U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign hired data-analytics company Cambridge Analytica to collect private information from the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users.

“Recent media reports regarding the use of personal information posted on Facebook for political purposes raise serious privacy concerns,” Therrien said in the statement.

“Our office will be reaching out to Facebook to seek information regarding whether Canadians’ personal information was affected by the issues raised in those reports. That will help us determine possible next steps.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Progress on fixing Phoenix pay system backlog could be short-lived: Ottawa
Next story
Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

Just Posted

UPDATE: Shane McPhee sentenced to six years in prison

A Red Deer man was sentenced in the killing of William Blaine Baker

Help City council determine policing priorities

A phone survey runs from March 19th to April 6th

Red Deer RCMP arrest man after collisions with building, cars and police vehicle

Jesse James Leckner was remanded to appear in court March 19th

Red Deer RCMP arrest four wanted suspects with loaded firearm

RCMP officers also seized drugs from the vehicle

Red Deer Backyard Composting program compliments new green bins

Plus: Lauren’s top seven tips for creating the best compost

WATCH: 12th Annual Red Deer Collector Car Auction sees many

Lots of different cars to see all weekend at Westerner Park

Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info

Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

Ride-hailing company suspends all road-testing of such vehicles in U.S. and Canada

Herr Lecture Series focuses in on global refugee crisis

Amnesty International Canada Secretary-General Alex Neve was in Lacombe Sunday

Wetaskiwin Alberta driver arrested after driving in wrong lane

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest female for drug trafficking

Police investigate alleged theft from Ponoka hardware store

Suspect tells Ponoka clerk he was “borrowing” the items

US would host majority of games at 2026 World Cup

A decision on the winning bid will be made June 13 at the FIFA Congress in Mexico

WATCH: AFSC unveils new CEO

Steve Blakely comes to AFSC after a 40 year career in the finance sector

UPDATED Man charged after child abandoned in cold vehicle in Calmar

UPDATED A 33 year old man charged after two-month old found in vehicle

Most Read

  • Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

    Ride-hailing company suspends all road-testing of such vehicles in U.S. and Canada

  • Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

    Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info