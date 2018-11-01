Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.
The Canadian Press
President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips
Officials say unit will build on an already bolstered police presence downtown
Sexual assaults have increased – 35% higher than the same time frame in 2017
Albertus Koett has signed on to guide the talented local troupe
Agri-Trade runs Nov. 7th-9th at Westerner Park
Sonja Hoefman has been scaring the bejesus out of Trick-Or-Treaters for almost two decades
The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout
Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering
Robert Gregory Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court to face charges he killed 11 people.
Audrey Parker, who is terminally ill, says she will be ending her life sooner than she would like because Canada’s assisted dying law is too restrictive.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a northern Manitoba community to celebrate repairs to its rail line.
One of the Humboldt Broncos in a bus crash last April will be back on the ice with his team for the first time this weekend.
“I could see smoke from kilometres away as I was heading to the scene”
A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday
She was reported missing out of Red Deer on Oct. 11th.
Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest of parole violators and multiple new charges
Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data
The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.
The Trudeau government is seeking to give federally regulated workers more paid personal-leave days.
CBSA has set a new target of 10,000 removals by March