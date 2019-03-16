In Harmony Meditiation and Wellness Center to provide Red Deer with an alternative to mainstream medicine

Owner of the In Harmony Meditation and Wellness Center Wendy Hansen said she became a certified meditation coach to help people with the use of meditation. The wellness centre opened in Parkland Mall on Saturday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

A wellness centre practicing alternative medicine opened in Parkland Mall on Saturday.

The In Harmony Meditation and Wellness Center, which is giving free sessions until 5 p.m., offers meditation, Reiki, 3D aura and chakra imaging and reports, grief recovery, sound healing, hypnotherapy, reflexology and nutrition consultation.

Julie Randall, who is the media manager for the Centre, said these forms of alternative medicine can help people recognize blockages, realign their chakras and open up to their own life path.

“If you are experiencing imbalance in your life or feel that something is just not right or are feeling depressed or anxious or you’re feeling chronic pain and haven’t been able to get rid of it with traditional methods then we encourage people to come in and try it,” Randall said.

“You come and try one of these other methods to re-balance who you are inside to give you some clarity to free your mind and free you from what is holding you back.”

Owner Wendy Hansen said she became a certified meditation coach to help people with the use of meditation and motivation.

In addition to offering a variety of meditation courses for groups and individuals, she said she plans to begin six-week meditation sessions for children to teach them how to manage stress and anxiety.

“Kids are really struggling right now with their confidence and anxiety,” she said. “So teaching them how to balance themselves.”