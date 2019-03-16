Owner of the In Harmony Meditation and Wellness Center Wendy Hansen said she became a certified meditation coach to help people with the use of meditation. The wellness centre opened in Parkland Mall on Saturday. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

In Harmony Meditiation and Wellness Center to provide Red Deer with an alternative to mainstream medicine

Wellness Centre grand opening at Parkland Mall on Saturday

A wellness centre practicing alternative medicine opened in Parkland Mall on Saturday.

The In Harmony Meditation and Wellness Center, which is giving free sessions until 5 p.m., offers meditation, Reiki, 3D aura and chakra imaging and reports, grief recovery, sound healing, hypnotherapy, reflexology and nutrition consultation.

Julie Randall, who is the media manager for the Centre, said these forms of alternative medicine can help people recognize blockages, realign their chakras and open up to their own life path.

“If you are experiencing imbalance in your life or feel that something is just not right or are feeling depressed or anxious or you’re feeling chronic pain and haven’t been able to get rid of it with traditional methods then we encourage people to come in and try it,” Randall said.

“You come and try one of these other methods to re-balance who you are inside to give you some clarity to free your mind and free you from what is holding you back.”

Owner Wendy Hansen said she became a certified meditation coach to help people with the use of meditation and motivation.

In addition to offering a variety of meditation courses for groups and individuals, she said she plans to begin six-week meditation sessions for children to teach them how to manage stress and anxiety.

“Kids are really struggling right now with their confidence and anxiety,” she said. “So teaching them how to balance themselves.”

Previous story
Air Canada suspends financial forecast for 2019 after Boeing 737 Max grounded

Just Posted

In Harmony Meditiation and Wellness Center hopes to provide Red Deer with an alternative to mainstream medicine

Wellness Centre grand opening at Parkland Mall on Saturday

Red Deer Rebels fall to Lethbridge but clinch final Eastern Conference wild-card spot

Rebels lose 4-3 Friday

Red Deer senior’s dream comes true, heading to Edmonton to see opera with 19 friends

Mary-Rose Lunam participated in provincial program that makes seniors’ dreams a reality

2019 Red Deer Hospital Lottery launches Friday with grand prize unveiling

Grand prize is a beautiful $840,000 bungalow located at 68 Larratt Close

Innisfail RCMP respond to sleeping man and make arrest

Male found sleeping in a stolen vehicle with a shot gun next to him

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

Australian senator blames Muslims for mosque attack, faces censure

Television cameras caught a 17-year-old boy breaking an egg on Sen. Fraser Anning’s head

Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlash for no mention of Muslims

First statement was condemned quickly online for failing to specify that the attack was on Muslims

When gunman advanced on New Zealand mosque, 1 man ran at him

Abdul Aziz, 48, is being hailed as a hero for preventing more deaths during Friday prayers in New Zealand

UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after Edmonton mother found with boy

Edmonton Police cancelled the Amber Alert after the pair were located in Okotoks

Youth arrested near Wetaskiwin after pellet gun incident

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to a pointing a firearms complaint, one man wanted

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

Ponoka fire crews deal with trailer fire on the QEII

There wasn’t much left of a 53 foot trailer after it went up in flames near Ponoka

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

Most Read