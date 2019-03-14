Facebook says outages due to ‘server configuration change’

Outages affected Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are are displayed on an iPhone on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Facebook says its lengthy outages over the past day were the result of a “server configuration change.”

The outages affected countless users and advertisers worldwide. Some people weren’t able to reach Facebook’s website and apps, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

READ MORE: Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

The length of the outage is another publicity problem for a company already dealing with privacy issues and regulatory probes. The outages started midday EDT Wednesday. There were still sporadic problems Thursday morning.

Facebook did not say how many users were affected or why the outage was so long. In a tweet about 24 hours after the problems began, Facebook apologized and thanked people for their patience. It didn’t elaborate on the server change.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

Just Posted

Red Deer Comedian Niek Theelen selected to participate in CBC’s Next Up Comedy

The winner will be revealed March 29th

February’s extreme cold created problems for Red Deer water pipe maintenance crews

February was the coldest one in 105 years, says Environment Canada meteorologist

WATCH: Province announces $28 million to replace Piper Creek Lodge

A new 100-unit affordable housing facility will open in Spring of 2021

Students played a large role in design and construction of new $18 million Westpark Middle School

School opening in the fall is set up as a teaching tool so students can learn about the building

Board game ‘Kajillionaire’ offers a fun way to learn about fraud

March is Fraud Prevention Month

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Cash from short-term rentals in Canada spikes 940% in four years

In 2018, the short term rental industry brought in $2.8 billion across Canada

Less detailed obituaries may reduce fraud

Edmonton Police advise they have investigated several cases related to obituary fraud

Alberta forward Luke Philp earns top player award in U Sports men’s hockey

Philp led the Canada West conference in scoring for the second season in a row

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Liberal MPs shut down SNC committee before vote on recalling Wilson-Raybould

Opposition MPs were incensed, leaping to their feet and shouting out epithets like ‘shame,’ ‘coverup’ and ‘despicable!’

Canada’s Big 5 bank CEOs pay rises 6.5% to earn $54M in 2018

Volatility in equity markets last year also put pressure on the banks’ valuations

Most Read