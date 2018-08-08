The ‘Skip ball’ toy has been recalled. (Health Canada)

Dollarama recalls 500,000 ‘Skip Ball’ toys due to high chemical levels

The phthalates found can cause ‘reproductive and developmental abnormalities’ in children

Dollarama is recalling more than 500,000 toys across Canada after finding that they might have worryingly high levels of phthalates.

In a statement Tuesday, Health Canada said the dollar store chain is recalling the Skip Ball toy, which is made up of a pink ankle loop and a multi-colored ball, attached by a plastic cord.

The toys have product number 14-1401338 on the upper front part of the packaging and 667888025213 on the back.

Health Canada said studies suggest some phthalates may cause reproductive and developmental abnormalities in young children when “soft vinyl products containing phthalates are sucked or chewed for extended periods.”

Phthalates are added to plastics to increase their flexibility, transparency, durability, and longevity.

Dollarama said it has not received reports of injuries related to the toys, which were sold between January 2012 to July 27, 2018.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tesla burns $739.5 million in cash on way to record 2Q loss

Just Posted

Fire bans are in effect for Red Deer

Ban effective immediately in light of dry conditions and poor air quality

Blackfalds 7-11 altercation leads to weapons being brandished

RCMP looking for suspect who fled scene

Heat warning issued for Central Alberta region

Mercury expected to hit 37C this Friday

Three dead in head-on collision Monday night

Three people were pronounced dead, while a child was sent to hospital

Hitchhiking gone wrong

Blackfalds RCMP investigate assault with a weapon causing bodily harm

Breaking mews, it’s International Cat Day

Celebrate cats for the next 24 hours

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

Beatles music was analyzed through melody notes, note sequence, chords and melodic contour

Dollarama recalls 500,000 ‘Skip Ball’ toys due to high chemical levels

The phthalates found can cause ‘reproductive and developmental abnormalities’ in children

6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

Man threatens to shoot Stettler woman, burn down her house

Tells court he would not have carried through with threats

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season yet

Some 14,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and even New Zealand are struggling to curb the 18 fires.

Indonesia quake deaths top 130, aid effort intensifies

Rescuers were still struggling to reach all of the affected areas and authorities expect the death toll to rise.

Most Read

  • Dollarama recalls 500,000 ‘Skip Ball’ toys due to high chemical levels

    The phthalates found can cause ‘reproductive and developmental abnormalities’ in children