Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

A national study says confusing and unnecessary best-before labels are a major cause of food waste in Canada.

The National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before labels actually mean.

It says most dates that appear on products refer only to peak quality and have little to do with whether the food is healthy to eat.

Research has found that almost 400 kilograms of food per person are lost or wasted in Canada every year — one of the highest totals in the world.

The council says consumers are responsible for almost half that waste.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

Just Posted

Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

The DVD was found in a ditch and is from July 23, 2005 where the couple were married in a hospital

WATCH: ATB Financial Downtown Market returns for Summer 2018

Hundreds flock to Little Gaetz for the yearly tradition

WATCH: Cultural Spring Fair a first for St. Joseph High School

School looking to celebrate diversity every May

Red Deer RCMP investigate robbery at cellphone store

Three suspects fled the scene with a large amount of cellphones

Alberta Ministers pleased with new pipeline deal

Ministers of Transportation and Municipal Affairs Brian Mason and Shaye Anderson say it’s a good day

WATCH: What’s Up Wednesday returns

Catch up on all things Red Deer

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Tensions high at Wetaskiwin high school amid lockdown

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to threat and short lock down at high school

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate target, but hinted that rate hikes

Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

League officials say a special investigator would help ensure the integrity of the settlement.

‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline

The federal Liberal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway

Pope Francis thanked the athletes for their exhibition “which was a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together.”

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

Most Read