China revokes Canadian canola permit as dispute escalates

Richardson International Ltd. said its permit to export canola to China has been revoked

One of Canada’s largest grain processors has been blocked from exporting canola to China in what could be retaliation for the arrest of an executive from Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Richardson International Ltd. said Tuesday its permit to export canola to China has been revoked.

China’s action follows notices of non-compliance alleging some imports from Canada were contaminated with pests or bacteria. Canada disputes that.

READ MORE: KFC dedicates China restaurant to memory of Communist hero

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland says she is concerned by what happened to Richardson and does not believe there is any scientific basis for it.

The loss of the shipping permit comes as Canada is proceeding with an extradition hearing for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. The daughter of Huawei’s founder was arrested at the request of the U.S., where she is wanted on fraud charges.

READ MORE: Huawei CFO suing Canada, its border agency and the RCMP

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Southwest is losing millions weekly in labour fight: CEO

Just Posted

Central Alberta seriously behind in healthcare infrastructure funding

Local doctors call on government to immediately commit funding to redevelop Red Deer hospital

Red Deer College becomes Red Deer University

Historic naming announcement was culmination of months of community consultations

Patients notified about potential scabies exposure at Red Deer hospital

About 200 individuals potentially exposed, no ongoing risk

Safe Harbour gets approval for temporary warming centre and overnight shelter with 26 beds

This will be operational from May 1st 2019 to March 31st 2020

WATCH: Province gives Red Deer Wastewater Treatment plant $49.2 million boost

Grant will add 15 years of capacity to plant serving much of Central Alberta

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Fracking well linked to Monday earthquake suspended

Alberta Energy Regulator order Vesta Energy Ltd. to suspend those operations

Travel-related measles case confirmed in Toronto

Others may have been exposed when a family travelled through Pearson International Airport

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for government to investigate

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

Most Read