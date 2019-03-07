Apple CEO trumps Trump, reframing his name game

Trump referred to Tim Cook as Tim Apple

To President Donald Trump, it was an awkward slip of the lip. To Apple CEO Tim Cook, it was an opportunity to poke some sly fun at a president who has often clashed with the tech industry.

A day after Trump mistakenly referred to Cook at a White House meeting as “Tim Apple” — an understandable slip, perhaps, coming from the owner of the Trump Organization — Cook quietly altered his Twitter profile , replacing his last name with the Apple logo.

READ MORE: iPhone sales are falling, and Apple’s app fees might be next

Cook didn’t publicly acknowledge the change, but it didn’t take long for Apple fans to notice and spread the word.

Non-Apple fans, though, may not get the joke. Cook’s Apple-logo icon is only visible on iPhones and Mac computers. On Windows, it’s a blank square on Android, it renders variously as an X-ed out or blank grey rectangle. (“Tim Square” was probably not the connotation the Apple CEO was going for.)

That’s not wholly surprising for Apple, which famously prefers its own devices and software over others. Apple didn’t respond to a query about the logo misstep (if indeed it was a misstep).

The White House, meanwhile, appears to be engaged in some damage control. In the official transcript of the meeting , the words “Tim” and “Apple” are separated by a dash as if Trump had paused, possibly to thank both the executive and the company.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

Just Posted

Red Deer Rebels Forward Reese Johnson inks deal with Chicago Blackhawks

Three-year contract worth $925,000 annually runs through the 2021-22 season

Three face charges after RCMP seize drugs, guns, cash in biggest drug bust in recent Red Deer history

Police seize cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, meth, guns, $61,000 plus in Canadian currency

Innisfail RCMP arrest male in connection with stolen vehicle

Carson Bennett Yarbrough, 18, of Innisfail, has been charged

Citizens’ forum discusses problems with healthcare programs for seniors

Need for universal pharmaceutical coverage and more capacity, staffing in local hospitals raised

Red Deer Rockn’ Gem Show kicks off Wednesday, runs until Sunday

Gem and mineral show is a hands-on, all ages event about rocks, minerals, fossils and more

VIDEO: Severe weather kills more than 20 in U.S.

At least 36 tornados have touched down in the Southeast U.S.

Sundre family confronts ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ thieves trying to steal truck

Sundre RCMP investigate theft of truck and pointing of firearm

Scientists warn of ecosystem consequences for proposed B.C. seal hunt

Pacific Balance Pinniped Society wants the DFO to expand Indigenous harvesting rights to commercial sales

Lacombe Police prevent overdose, charge man with 9 counts

Carfentanyl discovered after man attempts to evade LPS

Ponoka RCMP search for missing 20-year-old

Police say the 20-year-old Aboriginal man went missing March 5

Sylvan Lake resident shares self-love journey through boudoir photos with ileostomy bag

Lindsay Percy did a boudoir photo shoot with Erika Fetterly to her confidence after cancer

Over $50k in equipment stolen from Leduc warehouse: police

Leduc RCMP investigation break and enter to warehouse

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

A one-off Bugatti luxury sports car displayed at the Geneva auto show has sold for $18.9 million

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Most Read