Update: Man sent to hospital after possibly interrupting crime in progress

Red Deer RCMP are investigating an incident in the Anders neighbourhood in the area of Asmundsen Avenue and Aikman Close at 12:15 p.m. this afternoon that sent a 23-year-old man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe the victim was assaulted after interrupting a crime in progress. Police continue to investigate and are looking for witnesses or anyone who has information about this event to come forward. The victim is currently being treated at hospital for his injuries.

The incident did not impact any schools in the area.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

Stay tuned for more information.

– Fawcett