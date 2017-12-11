Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle

Ponoka RCMP are investigating an incident where a 54-year-old man died after a loose tire struck his car Dec. 10 near Ponoka. Police say the tire appears to be that of a semi tractor. RCMP photo

Ponoka RCMP are investigating an incident where a 54-year-old man died after a loose tire struck his vehicle.

Emergency crews attended the scene of the incident Dec. 10 at 6:50 p.m. on Highway 2 at the Highway 53 overpass west of Ponoka. Police say the man was declared deceased at the scene.

“The vehicle appears to have lost control and struck a guard rail where the vehicle then came to rest,” states a press release.

A woman passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated and released.

Police state that the loose tire appears to be consistent with those used on a semi trailer. It may have come dislodged from a southbound vehicle and struck the driver of the northbound vehicle.

Following this, the driver was fatally injured and lost control of the vehicle. The RCMP seek assistance from anyone who may know anything about this incident.

“This appears to be a very tragic, unexpected, freak incident,” says Ponoka Sgt. Chris Smiley. “We want to speak to anyone who might know anything, in order to bring some closure to this investigation, both from an investigational perspective and for the family’s sake.”

Photos of the tire have been supplied by RCMP.

If you have information about this investigation, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.