Express carrier enjoys meeting customers on newspaper delivery days

RECOGNITION - Amanda Fraser has been a newspaper carrier for the Red Deer Express since May 2016 and enjoys much about the job. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

Red Deer’s Amanda Fraser enjoys delivering newspapers as she get to meets all kinds of different people.

She has been a carrier for the Red Deer Express since the spring of 2016.

“I like meeting the customers. There’s really nice customers out there. You meet the off one, but you meet the nice ones,” she said.

Each year, during the first week of October, newspapers across the country celebrate National Newspaper Week to acknowledge those who work hard to bring the news to their communities.

Carrier Appreciation Day is also celebrated on the Saturday of that week to recognize carriers who make a huge contribution to the industry.

Twenty-two-year-old Fraser got into being a carrier when she was just a little girl in Grade 5 or 6. She delivered back then for the Red Deer Advocate.

“I used to deliver it just like this one, and it was twice every single day. I used to do them right after school,” she said.

Fraser then started delivering the Red Deer Express to make some extra money in May of 2016, which puts her now to a total of five or six years delivering newspapers.

Fraser also works in all weather conditions, including of course, snow.

“Cold weather is really hard to do.”

Fraser’s route is in Anders On The Lake, with all six or seven of her routes connected. She also delivers in a gated off area in that community.

“I wait for my dad to finish his routes so I can go in no problem, and I can get out with ease. I need a vehicle to get out, so I wait for my dad,” she said, adding that her dad delivers the Express too.

Fraser said her delivery times vary, but she tends to deliver in the afternoon between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

She usually finishes around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. with her mom or dad dropping her off and picking her up.

carlie.connolly@reddeerexpress.com