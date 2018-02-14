Love is not a one day thing

There are many mixed thoughts on Valentine’s Day. Some think it’s an amazing day filled with love, while others think it’s a commercialized day where stores make some big bucks.

It is no surprise that card and flowers shops will be packed with lovers trying to buy that last minute gift for their significant other. It is also no surprise that people may have that spring in their step as they head into work, excited just to return home again to their lover to give them a gift, a symbol of their love.

With all of the commercial hype, it can be easy for someone to get caught up in all of the hoopla, but people shouldn’t just use this one day to celebrate the love they have for one another.

Valentine’s Day can also be a day to celebrate the love you have for your friends and family too. It doesn’t all have to be mushy gushy.

It’s estimated that over one billion Valentine’s Day cards are sent out annually for the holiday, making it the second largest card-sending holiday of the year, with Christmas taking first place.

Over 189 million roses are estimated to be purchased, with thousands of chocolates to be consumed on the day as well.

Although Valentine’s Day is pegged as a day of love, lovers shouldn’t just show their significant other how they feel for this one day a year, it really should be every day.

The day of hearts is also a day dreaded by single folks, who are reminded of how single they are, and would rather not think about Valentine’s Day. Some others have their own celebrations on this day, the so-called Galentine’s Day parties where women just have fun celebrating with their single friends, putting aside their concerns of their singleness.

Just because Valentine’s Day is marked on a calendar and there are more hearts and glitter in the stores on that one particular day, doesn’t mean you need to be sad. It doesn’t have to all be about falling in love and giving and receiving jewellery and chocolates. Regardless of one’s relationship status, a benefit to that day can be looked at afterwards, when the candy is half price.

Whether you’ve been together for years, you’ve just started seeing someone or you’re single, make Valentine’s Day be about something that will make you happy. Think of it as just another day, a day where you can spend time with those who mean something important to you, whether that be your parents, your friends or your loved one. If you don’t see your parents every day, stop by their home and give them a hug. If you don’t see your friends every day at school, give them a smile, and just remember to love one another not just on Valentine’s Day but every day.