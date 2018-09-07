September 7, 2018

Thomas Gordon Schollie passed away at the age of 86 after a brief illness.

Tom will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Jeanette, and by his children, Robert, Kevin (Joanne), and Laurie, as well as by his brother, George (Audrey). He is pre-deceased by his brother Bob, and sisters, Grace and Laura, as well as by his son, Greg, daughter- in-law Holly, and son-in-law, David.

He is survived by grandchildren Courtney (Steven), Sarah, Misha, Daniel, Ryan, Sean (Theresia), David, Brendan, and Leanne, and great grandchildren, Gavin, Korbin, and Conrad. He will be greatly missed also by nephew Bruce (Sue) and their children, Evan and Lauren.

Tom was born and raised in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, where he met the love of his life, Jeanette, in grade 2. Tom pursued a law degree from the University of Saskatchewan, married Jeanette in 1955, and worked as a lawyer in Yorkton, Moose Jaw, and Nipawin, before being appointed in 1969 to the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon.

Tom and Jeanette raised their four children primarily during the Saskatoon years, and enjoyed family camping vacations. In 1978, Tom moved his family to Sherwood Park, Alberta, where he served as Executive Director of Legal Aid for the Province of Alberta. In 1981, he was appointed to the Provincial Court of Alberta based in Red Deer, and served 33 years as a Provincial Judge in Red Deer, retiring in 2013. Tom pursued a passion for flying airplanes and gliders from his teen years onward. He was a devoted husband and father who valued life-long learning.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22 at Eventide Funeral Home located at 4820-45 Street in Red Deer. In lieu of flowers, the family would gratefully welcome donations made to the Red Deer Hospice, where Tom and his family received outstanding palliative care during Tom’s final days. Condolences may be left for the family at www.eventidefuneralchapel.com.