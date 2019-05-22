November 16, 1942 – May 22, 2019

The family of Connie (Constance) Pawloff of Red Deer is deeply saddened to announce her passing on May 22, 2019.

She is survived by Dick (Richard) her devoted husband of 54 years; her beloved children Robie (Robert) of Red Deer and Karen Miller (Brent) of Sherwood Park; her wonderful young granddaughters Jordan and Paige Miller and her precious puppy Mishka.

She also leaves to mourn her sister Paula Roberts (Red Deer); her brothers Ron (Sue) Chalifoux of Edmonton and Denis (Doris) Chalifoux of Spruce Grove; a large extended family (especially Carmen Ethier of Hinton); and close friends Barb & Dave Blacker; Doreen & Jim Guilloux; and Diana & Good Dixon. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Alice Chalifoux and her sister-in-law Gloria.

Connie lived her life with integrity, kindness, generosity and courage despite serious health challenges. Connie and Dick married November 22, 1964 settling in Red Deer to become an integral part of the community. Together they made special family memories travelling to explore, canoe, hike and ski in their Volkswagen Westfalia and Sprinter campers. Fondly remembered for her celebratory turkey dinners marking special occasions with family/friends, Connie always welcomed others to her home and table. To her husband Dick, she was beautiful, loving highly supportive, loyal and worked hard with him to contribute to family home life. To her children Connie was a devoted, fiercely loyal and selfless mother who no doubt is “still watching over them”. To her younger siblings she was the “best” big sister – with her and Dick offering their unwavering support during challenging times. To her agin parents (who relocated to Red Deer), she was devoted daughter providing exceptional support with Dick’s assistance. To her friends Connie was true, loyal, kind and generous.

The family wish to sincerely thank the entire health care team at Horizon House for the compassionate and competent care provided to Connie and support they gave to the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time for family and close friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.