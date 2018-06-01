Wetaskiwin RCMP say Jesus Chapman went missing May 22 and was last seen at the Wetaskiwin Mall. RCMP Photo

Wetaskiwin RCMP looking for missing man

Police say Jesus Chapman went missing May 22 from the Wetaskiwin Mall

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for a man who went missing May 22.

Police say Jesus Chapman went missing from the Wetaskiwin Mall and that his family is also working to find him.

The RCMP want to confirm his well being.

Chapman is described as being Cuban, 6’3” tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair but is currently bald and sometimes wears glasses.

Police urge anyone with information about Chapman to please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200, or call your local police detachment.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

