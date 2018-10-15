More than 80 exhibitors, including renovators, tradespeople, designers and more, come to Westerner Park Oct. 19 to 21 for the Central Alberta’s Home Reno and Design Show.

The road to your dream home starts here!

Red Deer Home Reno and Design Show comes to Westerner Park Oct. 19 to 21

Making your dream home a reality – or simply getting your next project off to a great start – is as easy as a visit to Central Alberta’s Home Reno and Design Show this weekend.

Coming to Westerner Park Oct. 19 to 21, find more than 80 exhibitors – renovators, tradespeople, designers and more – onsite with information and inspiration to get you started.

Hosted by the Building Industry and Land Development – Central Alberta since 1979, the annual fall show is your source for new and improved products and services featuring award-winning builders, renovators, products, ideas, décor and lots more – the experts you need to get the job done right!

Here’s what you need to know:

  1. Design Inspiration: Thanks to the ongoing partnership with and the Designers’ Alliance – Central Alberta, inspiration abounds in the wide array of informative presentations scheduled – check out everything from Using Colour Trends in Your Home to Durability by Design!
  2. Ask the Experts: If you love to DIY, you still need to make sure you have the information to do it right. Stop by the Home Show’s Ask the Expert Booth to ask your questions and get the answers you need – with no sales pitch. These experts aren’t trying to sell their product, they’re just available to answer your questions and get you back on track… whether that’s on your own or with professional help!
  3. Enter to Win! Who doesn’t love great prizes? While at the show, look for participating BILD-CA members, write their names on your ballot and drop it off to the BILD-CA booth when you’re done! It’s just that easy!
  4. By Early and Save: Buy your tickets online by Oct. 19 and SAVE $2!! You can also subscribe to the Home Show newsletter to stay up to date on both the spring and fall shows, AND receive a discount coupon.
  5. Dreams Start Here: The road to your dream home begins at the ​2018 Red Deer Home Renovation & Design Show, in the Parkland Pavilion at Westerner Park:
  • Friday, Oct. 19 – 12 to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 20 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct.21 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stay up-to-date with all the Home Show happenings on Facebook, and follow them on Twitter!​​

***

Building Industry & Land Development – Central Alberta has been the voice of Central Alberta’s residential construction industry since 1979. Membership includes new home builders, renovators, developers, trades, manufacturers, supplies, lenders and other professionals – the companies and people who provide Central Albertan’s with quality housing. Members commit to act with integrity and professionalism in all aspects of their company’s operation.

 

Be inspired about everything from Using Colour Trends in Your Home to Durability by Design during presentations by the Designers’ Alliance - Central Alberta.

