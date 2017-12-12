The top-binged shows on Netflix in 2017

Which show did you cheat on your spouse with by watching ahead?

As 2017 wraps up Netflix is looking back on our year of bingeing; the shows we devoured, the shows we savoured and the shows that got us cheating.

“What a difference a year makes,” writes Netflix.

“We learned how to launder money (Ozark) and profile serial killers (MINDHUNTER). That life is better with wrestling (GLOW) and just as crazy without Pablo (Narcos). And once again, that Eleven is not to be messed with (Stranger Things). The only thing we didn’t learn… who drew the dicks (American Vandal).”

According to the streaming media company, 2017 brought a lot of learning and a whole bunch of time in front of the screen.

Netflix members around the world watched more than 140 million hours per day, a little more one billion hours per week.

The most popular of which fell on Sunday, Jan. 1 – just one day in to the new year and we were already ready to binge.

Netflix notes that even Antarctica got in on the watching action, where someone, a penguin presumably, binged through Shamelesss.

“Talk about Netflix and chill.”

Not to be outdone, Mexico takes the top spot for having the most members to watch Netflix every-single-day.

The one the company is really scratching its heads about is the person who apparently watched Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 365 days in a row.

“An impressive feat, especially as the average member watched around 60 movies on Netflix this year.”

The Shows We Devoured in 2017

We took an escape from reality in 2017 by devouring (watching more than two hours per day) sci-fi series likes of 3%, Travelers and The OA. The question of ‘whodunit’ (and didn’t do it) in The Keepers and The Confession Tapes also had us watching with might.

  1. American Vandal
  2. 3%
  3. 13 Reasons Why
  4. Anne with an E
  5. Riverdale
  6. Ingobernable
  7. Travelers
  8. The Keepers
  9. The OA
  10. The Confession Tapes

The Shows We Savored in 2017

We needed a laugh this year and found that solace by savouring (watching less than two hours per day) shows like Atypical, GLOW, Dear White People and Big Mouth. We also took care to enjoy the splendor of The Crown (it is a visual feast fit for a queen after all).

  1. The Crown
  2. Big Mouth
  3. Neo Yokio
  4. A Series of Unfortunate Events
  5. GLOW
  6. Friends from College
  7. Ozark
  8. Atypical
  9. Dear White People
  10. Disjointed

The Shows That Got Us Cheating in 2017

We couldn’t resist the thrill of a thrill and shamelessly watched ahead of our significant others on Narcos, Ozark, Black Mirror and more (don’t tell Marty).

  1. Narcos
  2. 13 Reasons Why
  3. Stranger Things
  4. Orange is the New Black
  5. Sense8
  6. Black Mirror
  7. Marvel’s The Defenders
  8. Marvel’s Iron Fist
  9. Ozark
  10. MINDHUNTER

The Shows That Brought Us Together in 2017

Whether for the adventure, Chief Hopper or bromance, Netflix members ranked Stranger Things as the top show to watch together as a family. Nostalgia also scored top points for family watching via Star Trek: Discovery, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Fuller House.

  1. Stranger Things
  2. 13 Reasons Why
  3. A Series of Unfortunate Events
  4. Star Trek Discovery
  5. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
  6. Riverdale
  7. Fuller House
  8. Chef’s Table
  9. Atypical
  10. Anne with E

