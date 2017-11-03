Youngsters gear up to make a difference

Meeting for 100+ Kids Who Care this weekend in Red Deer

Maelle Remillard, 6, took part in a previous 100 Kids Who Care event at St. Patrick's School in Red Deer.

100+ Kids Who Care are at it again.

They are holding their fifth meeting on Nov. 5th in St. Patrick’s Community School gym from 1 – 3 p.m.

“We’re setting our sights high and hoping for 150 kids to join us,” said Christine Slaymaker, organizer of 100+ Kids Who Care.

A number of charities will present to the group at this weekend’s event where participants will ultimately vote on the organization the group will donate to that day.

The initiative to begin 100+ Kids Who Care was spurred by dancers at Dance Magic Studio in the spring of 2015.

Officials with the group drew influence from 100 Women Who Care and 100 Men Who Care groups.

One hundred (people) who care groups are a quick fundraising method that aim to bring together 100 people, each with the intent of donating $100 to a chosen charity.

In terms of 100+ Kids Who Care, they each bring $10 to donate and their meetings are held twice a year.

“It’s a great way to encourage philanthropy and community spirit and giving back and connecting like-minded youth in our community with making a difference,” said Slaymaker. “We try to make it fun for the kids.”

This weekend’s event will also feature bounce houses, a frozen yogurt treat and other activities.

She added it is amazing to see young Red Deerians engage in making a difference in the community.

“To see kids unite and to see the power that they have and the spirit they have at a young age and to see them recognize they have a voice and recognize they can be contributors to the community at large is so powerful,” said Slaymaker. “To be a small part of that is a great honour.

“I think anytime you can get kids excited to make a difference, you are on the right path.”

Slaymaker said she loves seeing kids empowered.

“It’s about providing them with opportunities to grow and enrich their own lives as well as enrich other’s lives,” she said.

For more information or to register for this weekend’s event, visit www.reddeerdancemagic.com and click the ‘programs’ icon.

