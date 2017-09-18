VIDEO: Red Deer municipal election kicks off

Nomination Day sees multitude of candidates for mayor, council and school board

ELECTION KICK OFF - Frieda McDougall, the City’s returning officer, speaks to media after the close of Nomination Day. Erin Fawcett/Red Deer Express

Nomination Day was a busy one at Red Deer’s City Hall Monday morning.

In total 29 candidates put their name forward for City council and two candidates are running for mayor. There are also 16 candidates running for Red Deer Public School trustee and six candidates for trustee in the Red Deer Catholic division.

Candidates for mayor include current Mayor Tara Veer and Sean Burke.

Candidates for council include Sam Bergeron, Incumbent Buck Buchanan, Valdene Callin, Matt Chapin, Michael Dawe, Robert Friss, Calvin Goulet-Jones, Jason Habuza, Incumbent Tanya Handley, Vesna Higham, Ted Johnson, Incumbent Ken Johnston, Cory Kingsfield, Jim Kristinson, Incumbent Lawrence Lee, Kris Maciborsky, Doug Manderville, Bobbi McCoy, Ian Miller, Jeremy Moore, Rick More, Incumbent Lynne Mulder, Matt Slubik, Jordy Smith, Brice Unland, Jonathan Wieler, Incumbent Frank Wong and Incumbent Dianne Wyntjes.

Candidates running for Red Deer Public School Trustee include Nicole Buchanan, Matt Chapin, Jason Chilibeck, Bill Christie, Dick Lemke, Dianne Mcaulay, Bev Manning, Patrick O’Connor, Ben Ordman, Cathy Peacocke, Angela Sommers, Bill Stuebing, Jaelene Tweedle, Jim Watters, Chris Woods and Laurette Woodward.

Candidates running for Red Deer Catholic School Trustee include Anne Marie Watson, Adriana LaGrange, Cynthia Leyson, Kim Pasula, Murray Hollman and Carlene Smith.

The election takes place Oct. 16th. Advance vote dates will take place Sept. 30th, Oct. 6th-7th and Oct. 14th-15th.

