Two men sent to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning

Red Deer RCMP, City of Red Deer Emergency Services staff and the Hazardous Materials Response Unit attended the Co-op Liquor Store on Timberlands Drive shortly before 9 a.m. in response to a workplace incident that sent two men to hospital to be treated for carbon monoxide exposure.

First responders were called to the scene at 8:45 a.m. after construction workers fell ill due to carbon monoxide exposure. Several people were treated at the scene by City of Red Deer Emergency Services staff, and two were taken to hospital for treatment; both are in stable condition. The incident did not affect anyone outside the store.

Traffic was not impacted by the incident, and the store is expected to remain closed for the day.

The Red Deer RCMP investigation determined there was no criminal element to this incident, and Occupational Health and Safety has taken over the investigation, with continued support from the police. RCMP will not be issuing further information on this incident now that the investigation has been taken over by Occupational Health and Safety.

– Fawcett