Two arrested at Red Deer Rebels hockey game

Red Deer RCMP arrested a woman and a man at the Red Deer Rebels hockey game Saturday night after the woman allegedly assaulted a police officer and the man attempted to intervene in her arrest.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 18th, Red Deer RCMP on duty at the Rebels game were asked by security to remove a woman who security staff believed to be highly intoxicated and who was refusing to leave the building. The hockey game had ended but many attendees were still in the building when two RCMP officers approached the female suspect, who allegedly resisted both security and police requests verbally and then allegedly struck one of the police officers. When RCMP placed her under arrest she allegedly resisted vigorously, striking and kicking both police officers repeatedly. Her male companion attempted to intervene and was also placed under arrest. The incident required several more police officers to attend in order to restrain the suspect, who was eventually arrested without injury. Both police officers sustained minor injuries during her arrest.

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with assault on a police officer, two charges of resisting and obstructing a peace officer and uttering threats and mischief. A 27-year-old man has been charged with uttering threats and one charge of mischief. Their names cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

– Connolly