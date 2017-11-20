Two arrested at Red Deer Rebels hockey game

Red Deer woman charged for allegedly striking police officer

Red Deer RCMP arrested a woman and a man at the Red Deer Rebels hockey game Saturday night after the woman allegedly assaulted a police officer and the man attempted to intervene in her arrest.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 18th, Red Deer RCMP on duty at the Rebels game were asked by security to remove a woman who security staff believed to be highly intoxicated and who was refusing to leave the building. The hockey game had ended but many attendees were still in the building when two RCMP officers approached the female suspect, who allegedly resisted both security and police requests verbally and then allegedly struck one of the police officers. When RCMP placed her under arrest she allegedly resisted vigorously, striking and kicking both police officers repeatedly. Her male companion attempted to intervene and was also placed under arrest. The incident required several more police officers to attend in order to restrain the suspect, who was eventually arrested without injury. Both police officers sustained minor injuries during her arrest.

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with assault on a police officer, two charges of resisting and obstructing a peace officer and uttering threats and mischief. A 27-year-old man has been charged with uttering threats and one charge of mischief. Their names cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

– Connolly

Previous story
Forecast calls for a snowy Canadian winter
Next story
Red Deer woman charged with impaired driving resulting in injury

Just Posted

Two arrested at Red Deer Rebels hockey game

Red Deer woman charged for allegedly striking police officer

WATCH: Helping those less fortunate at Christmas

Red Deer comes together to spread joy at Christmas Wish Breakfast

WATCH: Red Deerians come together to ‘light the night’

Traditional Red Deer Lights the Night sees thousands

Klaus trial continues with cross-examination of undercover officers

The Castor-area triple homicide trial continued on Friday

WATCH: Red Deerians get a taste of robotics

Alberta students show off their skills in Red Deer

WATCH: Red Deerians come together to ‘light the night’

Traditional Red Deer Lights the Night sees thousands

Nebraska approves TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline

Nebraska’s Public Service Commission approved TransCanada’s Keystone XL route in a close vote

Forecast calls for a snowy Canadian winter

Canadians told to brace for a ‘classic’ Canadian winter with lots of snow

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 70th anniversary

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary

Charles Manson, leader of murderous ’60s cult, dead at 83

Charles Manson, whose cult slayings horrified world, dies

VIDEO: The Last Jedi is going to be the longest ‘Star Wars’ movie yet

Newest movie in the franchise will beat Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Thousands were fired from the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

Most Read