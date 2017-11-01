GIVING BACK - Fred Dieno, the City’s parking coordinator, stands in front of the dozens of toys that came in through the Toys For Tickets program in a previous year. Express file photo

‘Tis time for Toys for Tickets

Red Deerians encouraged to pay their ticket with a toy for upcoming holiday season

People who get parking tickets between Nov. 1st and Dec. 1st can once again pay their ticket with a toy in the City of Red Deer’s Toys for Tickets program.

All donations go to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau to ensure children in need can wake up to a gift on Christmas morning.

“This is a very popular program,” said Fred Dieno, parking coordinator. “We have collected more than 5,500 toys, games, gift cards and more since we started doing this in 2007.”

Last year, more than 300 toys were collected from 209 citizens.

Toy donations in lieu of parking tickets will be accepted Nov. 30th and Dec. 1st from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall.

All gifts must be new and unwrapped in their original packaging. The early ticket payment rate will remain in effect when the ticket is paid for with a toy; however, the value of the toy must equal or exceed the amount owed on the parking ticket. A receipt must be presented at the time of payment, and if the toy is valued lower than the price of the ticket, the difference must be paid.

Gifts for older children aged 10 to 16 are in especially high demand. Gifts such as craft sets, movie passes, books, electronics, sports equipment and gift cards are encouraged.

For more information about the Toys for Tickets program, please contact Parking Administration at 403-342-8185 or visit www.reddeer.ca/toysfortickets.

– Fawcett

Previous story
VIDEO: New York governor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.
Next story
WATCH: Domestic Abuse Response Team offers 24/7 support to ER patients

Just Posted

WATCH: Domestic Abuse Response Team offers 24/7 support to ER patients

Partnership between the Red Deer Regional Hospital and The Outreach Centre make program possible

‘Tis time for Toys for Tickets

Red Deerians encouraged to pay their ticket with a toy for upcoming holiday season

Police search for armed robber

Robbery took place this morning at the Uptown Liquor Store in Red Deer

Warming shelter opens today in Red Deer

In its fourth year, the shelter will be open daily until April 30th

Lacombe resident sees remarkable recovery after collision

Former Lacoka Female Hockey athlete Amanda Burt speaks to her recovery after a major collision

WATCH: Chinook Vaulters offers unique program to Red Deer area

Sport of vaulting continues to grow

VIDEO: New York governor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

Eight people died in the attack in Manhattan

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients

Most Read