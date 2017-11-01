‘Tis time for Toys for Tickets

GIVING BACK - Fred Dieno, the City’s parking coordinator, stands in front of the dozens of toys that came in through the Toys For Tickets program in a previous year. Express file photo

People who get parking tickets between Nov. 1st and Dec. 1st can once again pay their ticket with a toy in the City of Red Deer’s Toys for Tickets program.

All donations go to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau to ensure children in need can wake up to a gift on Christmas morning.

“This is a very popular program,” said Fred Dieno, parking coordinator. “We have collected more than 5,500 toys, games, gift cards and more since we started doing this in 2007.”

Last year, more than 300 toys were collected from 209 citizens.

Toy donations in lieu of parking tickets will be accepted Nov. 30th and Dec. 1st from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall.

All gifts must be new and unwrapped in their original packaging. The early ticket payment rate will remain in effect when the ticket is paid for with a toy; however, the value of the toy must equal or exceed the amount owed on the parking ticket. A receipt must be presented at the time of payment, and if the toy is valued lower than the price of the ticket, the difference must be paid.

Gifts for older children aged 10 to 16 are in especially high demand. Gifts such as craft sets, movie passes, books, electronics, sports equipment and gift cards are encouraged.

For more information about the Toys for Tickets program, please contact Parking Administration at 403-342-8185 or visit www.reddeer.ca/toysfortickets.

– Fawcett