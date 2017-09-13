Sylvan Lake residents charged with property offences at Edmonton Airport hotel

RCMP have charged three individuals with a total of 91 offences following a complaint at a local hotel.

On Aug. 11th, Edmonton International Airport RCMP were called to a report of a credit card fraud in progress at an airport hotel. Officers attended and arrested four people involved in the offence. A subsequent search of the suspects’ vehicles resulted in seizure of stolen credit cards, identifications, computers and mail.

“Property has been recovered from thefts in Sylvan Lake, Stettler, Red Deer and Camrose,” said Const. Drew Burchett, Edmonton International Airport Detachment. “We are pleased to be able to bring some closure to those investigations.”

Charged with 70 counts of theft and property offences is Chance Muranaka, 44 of Sylvan Lake.

Charged with 14 counts of theft, property and drug offences is Travis Muranaka, 40 of Sylvan Lake.

Charged with seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime is Melissa Bowie, 27 of Sylvan.

Travis and Chance have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to make their next court appearance on Sept. 14th. Bowie was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear on Sept. 14th in Leduc Provincial Court. A fourth person was released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Edmonton International Airport detachment at 780-980-7200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett